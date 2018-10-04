MDZ Show

Justin Bieber terminó a las piñas con su chofer

El cantante canadiense está de tan buen humor luego de su reciente compromiso que practica a puño limpio con uno de sus empleados.

Parece que el reciente compromiso de Justin Bieber generó mucha felicidad en su vida, alejándolo de la cantidad de polémicas a los que ya nos tenía acostumbrados. Justin está de tan buen humor que practica a "piña limpia" con uno de sus empleados.

Todo sucedió en las calles de Londres, cerca del Palacio de Kensington, según publicó el portal TMZ. Los dos simulan estar pelando pero en tono amigable y distendido.

Mientras todo eso sucede, el artista y su novia Hailey Baldwin ya encontraron un abogado para que les haga un acuerdo prenupcial. Esta era una condición irrevocable a la hora de hablar del matrimonio.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

