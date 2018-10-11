MDZ Show

Internan a Selena Gómez en un instituto psiquiátrico

La crisis emocional se dio como resultado de una baja en los glóbulos blancos derivado del trasplante de riñón al que se sometió el año pasado.

Avatar del

Redacción MDZ Online

Selena Gómez fue ingresada en un instituto psiquiátrico luego de sufrir una terrible crisis emocional. Según publicó el medio especializado TMZ, la cantante de 26 años ingresó por primera vez al hospital la semana pasada porque estaba “nerviosa” y “deprimida” tras sufrir una alarmante baja en el nivel de glóbulos blancos en sangre. 

Selena Gómez New
 

Días más tarde recibió el alta, pero a finales de la semana pasada debió ser ingresada nuevamente porque el bajo nivel de glóbulos blancos persistía, lo que derivó en una "espiral emocional negativa".

Fue durante esta recaída que la cantante sufrió una crisis nerviosa, luego de que los médicos no la dejaran retirarse del establecimiento. La joven trató de arrancarse las vías intravenosas del brazo y la crisis emocional empeoró. 

Ahora, Gómez se encuentra internada en un centro psiquiátrico para recibir una terapia dialéctica de comportamiento, un tratamiento al cual ya se sometió anteriormente que sirve para tratar diferentes trastornos. Ya en 2014, tras su ruptura con Justin Bieber, pasó dos semanas en rehabilitación por abuso de fármacos, marihuana y alcohol. 

Recordemos que en 2017, la ex estrella de Disney debió someterse a un trasplante de riñón debido a que sufre de lupus. La donante fue su mejor amiga. 

