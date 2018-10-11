Internan a Selena Gómez en un instituto psiquiátrico
La crisis emocional se dio como resultado de una baja en los glóbulos blancos derivado del trasplante de riñón al que se sometió el año pasado.
Selena Gómez fue ingresada en un instituto psiquiátrico luego de sufrir una terrible crisis emocional. Según publicó el medio especializado TMZ, la cantante de 26 años ingresó por primera vez al hospital la semana pasada porque estaba “nerviosa” y “deprimida” tras sufrir una alarmante baja en el nivel de glóbulos blancos en sangre.
Días más tarde recibió el alta, pero a finales de la semana pasada debió ser ingresada nuevamente porque el bajo nivel de glóbulos blancos persistía, lo que derivó en una "espiral emocional negativa".
Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.
Fue durante esta recaída que la cantante sufrió una crisis nerviosa, luego de que los médicos no la dejaran retirarse del establecimiento. La joven trató de arrancarse las vías intravenosas del brazo y la crisis emocional empeoró.
Ahora, Gómez se encuentra internada en un centro psiquiátrico para recibir una terapia dialéctica de comportamiento, un tratamiento al cual ya se sometió anteriormente que sirve para tratar diferentes trastornos. Ya en 2014, tras su ruptura con Justin Bieber, pasó dos semanas en rehabilitación por abuso de fármacos, marihuana y alcohol.
Recordemos que en 2017, la ex estrella de Disney debió someterse a un trasplante de riñón debido a que sufre de lupus. La donante fue su mejor amiga.
And lastly, my actual #1 @courtneyjbarry you are an incredible woman. The way you handle life’s most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful. You are moved by the littlest stories to the most heartbreaking ones, you will give someone your perfume if they say you smell nice, you are freaking hilarious and always stand firm in your faith, a loving sister, an amazing friend and a beautiful daughter. You are the definition of FEARFULLY and WONDERFULLY made baby! #1
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith