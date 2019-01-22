Estas son las nominaciones para la 91º edición de los Oscars

Esta mañana se conocieron las nominaciones para la 91° edición de los Premios Oscar.

Desde Los Ángeles, California, los actores Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) y Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) anunciaron las nominaciones de las 24 categorías que componen los premios de la Academia.

Por primera vez en 30 años, la ceremonia de premiación no contará con anfitrión y se llevará a cabo el domingo 24 de febrero.

A continuación la lista de todas las nominadas:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice



MEJOR DIRECTOR

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice



MEJOR ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melisa McCarthy, Could You Ever Forgive Me?



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliot, A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant, Could You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice



MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice



MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can Your Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born



MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns



CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Black Panther – ‘All the Stars’

Mary Poppins Returns – ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’

RBG – ‘I’ll Fight’

A Star is Born – ‘Shallow’

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – ‘When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings’

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

The Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse



MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Capernaum (Líbano)

Cold War (Polonia)

Never Look Away (Alemania)

Roma (México)

Shoplifters (Japón)



MEJOR MONTAJE

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star is Born



MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

MEJOR DISEÑO PRODUCCIÓN

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma



MEJOR MAQUILLAJE

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

MEJOR VESTUARIO

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scotts



MEJOR SONIDO

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born



EDICIÓN EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Free Solo

Hale County this Morning

Mindings the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG



MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends



MEJOR CORTO DE ACCIÓN

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin



MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of the Sentence