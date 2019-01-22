Estas son las nominaciones para la 91º edición de los Oscars
Por primera vez en la historia no habrá conductor, luego de que el comediante Kevin Hart renunciara en medio de una polémica por los dichos homofóbicos que realizó en el pasado. ¿Quiénes serán los triunfadores?
Esta mañana se conocieron las nominaciones para la 91° edición de los Premios Oscar.
Desde Los Ángeles, California, los actores Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) y Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) anunciaron las nominaciones de las 24 categorías que componen los premios de la Academia.
Por primera vez en 30 años, la ceremonia de premiación no contará con anfitrión y se llevará a cabo el domingo 24 de febrero.
A continuación la lista de todas las nominadas:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
MEJOR ACTOR
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melisa McCarthy, Could You Ever Forgive Me?
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliot, A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant, Could You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can Your Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Black Panther – ‘All the Stars’
Mary Poppins Returns – ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’
RBG – ‘I’ll Fight’
A Star is Born – ‘Shallow’
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – ‘When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings’
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
The Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Capernaum (Líbano)
Cold War (Polonia)
Never Look Away (Alemania)
Roma (México)
Shoplifters (Japón)
MEJOR MONTAJE
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
MEJOR DISEÑO PRODUCCIÓN
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
MEJOR VESTUARIO
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scotts
MEJOR SONIDO
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
EDICIÓN EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Free Solo
Hale County this Morning
Mindings the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
MEJOR CORTO DE ACCIÓN
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of the Sentence