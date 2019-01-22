MDZ Show

Estas son las nominaciones para la 91º edición de los Oscars

Por primera vez en la historia no habrá conductor, luego de que el comediante Kevin Hart renunciara en medio de una polémica por los dichos homofóbicos que realizó en el pasado. ¿Quiénes serán los triunfadores? 

Avatar de Federico Croce

Federico Croce

1/2
Estas son las nominaciones para la 91º edición de los Oscars

Estas son las nominaciones para la 91º edición de los Oscars

Estas son las nominaciones para la 91º edición de los Oscars

Estas son las nominaciones para la 91º edición de los Oscars

Esta mañana se conocieron las nominaciones para la 91° edición de los Premios Oscar.

Desde Los Ángeles, California, los actores Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) y Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) anunciaron las nominaciones de las 24 categorías que componen los premios de la Academia.

Por primera vez en 30 años, la ceremonia de premiación no contará con anfitrión y se llevará a cabo el domingo 24 de febrero.

A continuación la lista de todas las nominadas:

MEJOR PELÍCULA
Black Panther 
BlacKkKlansman 
Bohemian Rhapsody 
The Favourite 
Green Book 
Roma 
A Star is Born 
Vice 

MEJOR DIRECTOR 
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman 
Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War 
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite 
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma 
Adam McKay, Vice 

MEJOR ACTOR
Christian Bale, Vice 
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born 
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody 
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

MEJOR ACTRIZ 
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma 
Glenn Close, The Wife 
Olivia Colman, The Favourite 
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born 
Melisa McCarthy, Could You Ever Forgive Me?

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO 
Amy Adams, Vice 
Marina de Tavira, Roma 
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk 
Emma Stone, The Favourite 
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite 

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Mahershala Ali, Green Book 
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman 
Sam Elliot, A Star is Born 
Richard E. Grant, Could You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice 

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
The Favourite 
First Reformed 
Green Book 
Roma 
Vice 

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO 
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman 
Can Your Ever Forgive Me? 
If Beale Street Could Talk 
A Star is Born 

MEJOR BANDA SONORA 
Black Panther 
BlacKkKlansman 
If Beale Street Could Talk 
Isle of Dogs 
Mary Poppins Returns 

CANCIÓN ORIGINAL 
Black Panther – ‘All the Stars’
Mary Poppins Returns – ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’
RBG – ‘I’ll Fight’
A Star is Born – ‘Shallow’
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – ‘When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings’

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA 
The Incredibles 2 
Isle of Dogs 
Mirai 
Ralph Breaks the Internet 
Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse 

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA 
Capernaum (Líbano)
Cold War (Polonia)
Never Look Away (Alemania)
Roma (México)
Shoplifters (Japón)

MEJOR MONTAJE 
BlacKkKlansman 
Bohemian Rhapsody 
The Favourite 
Green Book 
Vice

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA 
Cold War 
The Favourite 
Never Look Away 
Roma 
A Star is Born 

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES 
Avengers: Infinity War 
Christopher Robin 
First Man 
Ready Player One 
Solo: A Star Wars Story

MEJOR DISEÑO PRODUCCIÓN 
Black Panther 
The Favourite 
First Man 
Mary Poppins Returns 
Roma

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE 
Border 
Mary Queen of Scots 
Vice

MEJOR VESTUARIO 
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs 
Black Panther 
The Favourite 
Mary Poppins Returns 
Mary Queen of Scotts 

MEJOR SONIDO 
Black Panther 
Bohemian Rhapsody 
First Man 
Roma 
A Star is Born 

EDICIÓN EDICIÓN DE SONIDO 
Black Panther 
Bohemian Rhapsody 
First Man 
A Quiet Place 
Roma

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL 
Free Solo 
Hale County this Morning 
Mindings the Gap 
Of Fathers and Sons 
RBG 

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO 
Animal Behaviour 
Bao 
Late Afternoon 
One Small Step 
Weekends 

MEJOR CORTO DE ACCIÓN 
Detainment 
Fauve 
Marguerite 
Mother 
Skin 

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL 
Black Sheep 
End Game 
Lifeboat 
A Night at the Garden 
Period. End of the Sentence

Temas
  • premios