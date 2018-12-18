Estas son algunas de las precandidatas a los Oscar 2019

El próximo 24 de febrero se realizará la 91ª ceremonia de entrega de los premios Oscar.

De cara a las nominaciones definitivas, que se conocerán el 22 de enero, la Academia publicó las precandidatas en nueve categorías.

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

Roma (México)

Pájaros de verano (Colombia)

The Guilty (Dinamarca)

Never Look Away (Alemania)

Shoplifters (Japón)

Ayka (Kazajistán)

Capernaum (Líbano)

Cold War (Polonia)

Burning (Corea del Sur)

Mejor documental

El Silencio de los Otros

Charm City

Communion

Crime + Punishment

Dark Money

The Distant Barking of Dogs

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

RBG

Shirkers

Three Identical Strangers

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Mejor corto documental

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

Los Comandos

My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

'63 Boycott

Women of the Gulag

Zion

Mejor banda sonora

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice

Mejor canción original

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

Treasure (Beautiful Boy)

All The Stars (Black Panther)

Revelation (Boy Erased)

Girl In The Movies (Dumplin)

We Won't Move (The Hate U Give)

The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns)

Trip A Little Light Fantastic (Mary Poppins Returns)

Keep Reachin (Quincy)

I'll Fight (RBG)

A Place Called Slaughter Race (Ralph Breaks the Internet)

OYAHYTT (Sorry to Bother You)

Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Suspirium (Suspiria)

The Big Unknown (Widows)

Mejor cortometraje

Madre

Caroline

Chuchotage

Detainment

Fauve

Icare

Marguerite

May Day

Skin

Wale

Mejor cortometraje de animación

Age of Sail

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Bilby

Bird Karma

Late Afternoon

Lost & Found

One Small Step

Pépé le Morse

Weekends

Mejores efectos especiales

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Christopher Robin

First Man

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mary Poppins Returns

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Welcome to Marwen

Mejor maquillaje

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Suspiria

Vice