Estas son algunas de las precandidatas a los Oscar 2019
La Academia dio a conocer las "semifinalistas" para competir por una estatuilla. Las nominaciones definitivas se conocerán el próximo el 22 de enero.
El próximo 24 de febrero se realizará la 91ª ceremonia de entrega de los premios Oscar.
De cara a las nominaciones definitivas, que se conocerán el 22 de enero, la Academia publicó las precandidatas en nueve categorías.
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
Roma (México)
Pájaros de verano (Colombia)
The Guilty (Dinamarca)
Never Look Away (Alemania)
Shoplifters (Japón)
Ayka (Kazajistán)
Capernaum (Líbano)
Cold War (Polonia)
Burning (Corea del Sur)
Mejor documental
El Silencio de los Otros
Charm City
Communion
Crime + Punishment
Dark Money
The Distant Barking of Dogs
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
RBG
Shirkers
Three Identical Strangers
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Mejor corto documental
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
Los Comandos
My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence
'63 Boycott
Women of the Gulag
Zion
Mejor banda sonora
Annihilation
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Crazy Rich Asians
The Death of Stalin
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Ready Player One
Vice
Mejor canción original
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)
Treasure (Beautiful Boy)
All The Stars (Black Panther)
Revelation (Boy Erased)
Girl In The Movies (Dumplin)
We Won't Move (The Hate U Give)
The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns)
Trip A Little Light Fantastic (Mary Poppins Returns)
Keep Reachin (Quincy)
I'll Fight (RBG)
A Place Called Slaughter Race (Ralph Breaks the Internet)
OYAHYTT (Sorry to Bother You)
Shallow (A Star Is Born)
Suspirium (Suspiria)
The Big Unknown (Widows)
Mejor cortometraje
Madre
Caroline
Chuchotage
Detainment
Fauve
Icare
Marguerite
May Day
Skin
Wale
Mejor cortometraje de animación
Age of Sail
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Bilby
Bird Karma
Late Afternoon
Lost & Found
One Small Step
Pépé le Morse
Weekends
Mejores efectos especiales
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Christopher Robin
First Man
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Mary Poppins Returns
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Welcome to Marwen
Mejor maquillaje
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Suspiria
Vice