Murió Robert Freeman, el legendario fotógrafo de los Beatles
El autor de varias portadas de la mítica banda de rock murió a los 82 años.
Robert Freeman, fotógrafo preferido de la legendaria banda The Beatles que realizó varias portadas para la banda, murió a los 82 años.
"Era uno de nuestros fotógrafos preferidos durante los años Beatles, que hizo varias de nuestras portadas. Era un gran profesional, pero también muy creativo y un verdadero pensador original", reconoció Paul McCartney.
Paul on the sad passing of Robert Freeman: https://t.co/gbz3MtkPSR pic.twitter.com/BMUUVI8EVO— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 8, 2019
Freeman, nacido el 5 de diciembre de 1936, hizo la portada de "With the Beatles" (1963), "Beatles for Sale" (1964), "Help!" (1965) y "Rubber Soul" (1965). Ringo Starr también rindió homenaje al fotógrafo: "Que Dios bendiga a Robert Freeman, paz y amor a toda su familia".
Long will his photos of the band be appreciated and continue to inspire other photographers.— The Beatles (@thebeatles) November 8, 2019
Our thoughts are with his family and friends, along with our appreciation and gratitude for the creative work he produced for the band. pic.twitter.com/nHBAx69leb
Robert Freeman, long time photographer of The Beatles, has passed away - he created some of the most iconic images of the band, featured on the album covers of With The Beatles, A Hard Day's Night, Beatles For Sale, Help! and Rubber Soul. pic.twitter.com/W1upi05JCn— The Beatles (@thebeatles) November 8, 2019
God bless Robert Freeman peace and love to all his family ️️️— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) November 8, 2019