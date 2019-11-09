Fotógrafo

Murió Robert Freeman, el legendario fotógrafo de los Beatles

El autor de varias portadas de la mítica banda de rock murió a los 82 años.

Redacción MDZ

Robert Freeman

Robert Freeman, fotógrafo preferido de la legendaria banda The Beatles que realizó varias portadas para la banda, murió a los 82 años.

"Era uno de nuestros fotógrafos preferidos durante los años Beatles, que hizo varias de nuestras portadas. Era un gran profesional, pero también muy creativo y un verdadero pensador original", reconoció Paul McCartney.

Freeman, nacido el 5 de diciembre de 1936, hizo la portada de "With the Beatles" (1963), "Beatles for Sale" (1964), "Help!" (1965) y "Rubber Soul" (1965). Ringo Starr también rindió homenaje al fotógrafo: "Que Dios bendiga a Robert Freeman, paz y amor a toda su familia".

