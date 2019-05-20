Los mensajes de despedida de los protagonistas de Game of Thrones

Después de 10 años y 8 temporadas, Emilia Clarke, quien interpretó a Daenerys Targarye en Game of Thrones, se despidió de la serie con una serie de fotos en las redes.

"Encontrar las palabras para escribir este post me ha dejado abrumada por lo mucho que quiero decir, pero cómo se sienten pequeñas las palabras en comparación con lo que este programa y Dany han significado para mí", dijo al principio del posteo.

Y luego continuó: "El capítulo de la Madre de los dragones ha retomado toda mi vida adulta. Esta mujer ha tomado todo mi corazón. He sudado el fuego del dragón, he derramado muchas lágrimas por quienes dejaron a nuestra familia antes de tiempo, y mi cerebro se quedó seco al tratar de hacer que Khaleesi y sus palabras sean extraordinarias, y hacerle justicia a las acciones (y los nombres) que me dieron".

"Game of Thrones me ha formado como mujer, como actriz y como ser humano", remarcó. "Solo desearía que mi querido papá estuviera aquí ahora para ver qué tan lejos hemos volado", siguió Clarke, recordando a su padre, fallecido en 2016.

También hizo un especial agradecimiento a los fans: "A ustedes, queridos fanáticos de la magia, les debo las gracias, por su mirada fija a lo que hemos hecho y lo que he hecho con un personaje que ya estaba en el corazón de muchos antes de ponerme la peluca de platino, de los sueños. Sin ustedes no hay nosotros".

"Y ahora nuestra guardia ha terminado", concluyó. Una frase que, sin dudas, quedará en la memoria de todos los seguidores alrededor del mundo.

Sophie Turner, quien interpretó a Sansa Stark, dijo: “Sansa, gracias por enseñarme de resiliencia, valentía y lo que es la verdadera fuerza. Gracias por enseñarme a ser amable, paciente y a dirigirme con amor. Crecí con vos. Me enamoré de vos a los 13 y ahora a los 10 años... a los 23 te dejo atrás, pero nunca dejaré atrás lo que me enseñaste".

Además agradeció al equipo por las “mejores lecciones de teatro” que pudo pedir. "Sin ustedes no sería la persona que soy hoy".

Y Turner no olvidó el apoyo incondicional de los fans: "Gracias por darme esta oportunidad hace tantos años. Y finalmente a los fans. Gracias por enamorarse de estos personajes y apoyar este programa hasta el final. Extrañaré esto más que nada ".

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jaime Lannister en la serie, grabó un video que sólo hizo alimentar más el hype entre los fans que creen que su personaje aún vive a pensar del derrumbe que causó Daenerys junto a Drogon en el capítulo 5.

Raleigh Ritchie, intérprete de Grey Worm (Gusano Gris), compartió dos fotografías: una del primer día que llegó al set de la serie, y otra del último.

“GoT fue el paseo escolar más loco. Seis años de una Aventura de Fin de semana“, escribió el actor.

Además, tuvo palabras dedicadas a los miembros del “equipo Targaryen”, “Nats, Emilia, Conleth, Peter, Iain, Ian, Michiel, Reece, Ed, Kit, Liam. Gracias por hacer los días tan entretenidos”.

Gwendoline Christie, Ser Brienne of Tarth, publicó una divertida imagen junto a Kit Harington, Jon Snow para los seguidores.

Pedro Pascal, que interpretó a Oberyn Martell, también quiso hacerse parte de la despedida y compartió una serie de fotografías con los guionistas y actores del equipo.“Cambió sus vidas y la mía“, escribió el actor.

John Bradley, actor detrás de Samwell Tarly, también se despidió: “Es el último paso de un largo y maravilloso camino. Un viaje que, para mí, comenzó a las 10 de la mañana de un lunes 19 de julio de 2010″.

“No cambiaría esta experiencia o esas personas por nada del mundo. Disfruten el episodio y gracias por todo“, escribió.