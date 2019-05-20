Los mensajes de despedida de los protagonistas de Game of Thrones
Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Gwendoline Christie, Raleigh Ritchie y Nikolaj Coster-Waldau compartieron mensajes en las redes para decir adiós a la popular serie.
Después de 10 años y 8 temporadas, Emilia Clarke, quien interpretó a Daenerys Targarye en Game of Thrones, se despidió de la serie con una serie de fotos en las redes.
"Encontrar las palabras para escribir este post me ha dejado abrumada por lo mucho que quiero decir, pero cómo se sienten pequeñas las palabras en comparación con lo que este programa y Dany han significado para mí", dijo al principio del posteo.
Y luego continuó: "El capítulo de la Madre de los dragones ha retomado toda mi vida adulta. Esta mujer ha tomado todo mi corazón. He sudado el fuego del dragón, he derramado muchas lágrimas por quienes dejaron a nuestra familia antes de tiempo, y mi cerebro se quedó seco al tratar de hacer que Khaleesi y sus palabras sean extraordinarias, y hacerle justicia a las acciones (y los nombres) que me dieron".
"Game of Thrones me ha formado como mujer, como actriz y como ser humano", remarcó. "Solo desearía que mi querido papá estuviera aquí ahora para ver qué tan lejos hemos volado", siguió Clarke, recordando a su padre, fallecido en 2016.
También hizo un especial agradecimiento a los fans: "A ustedes, queridos fanáticos de la magia, les debo las gracias, por su mirada fija a lo que hemos hecho y lo que he hecho con un personaje que ya estaba en el corazón de muchos antes de ponerme la peluca de platino, de los sueños. Sin ustedes no hay nosotros".
"Y ahora nuestra guardia ha terminado", concluyó. Una frase que, sin dudas, quedará en la memoria de todos los seguidores alrededor del mundo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
Sophie Turner, quien interpretó a Sansa Stark, dijo: “Sansa, gracias por enseñarme de resiliencia, valentía y lo que es la verdadera fuerza. Gracias por enseñarme a ser amable, paciente y a dirigirme con amor. Crecí con vos. Me enamoré de vos a los 13 y ahora a los 10 años... a los 23 te dejo atrás, pero nunca dejaré atrás lo que me enseñaste".
Además agradeció al equipo por las “mejores lecciones de teatro” que pudo pedir. "Sin ustedes no sería la persona que soy hoy".
Y Turner no olvidó el apoyo incondicional de los fans: "Gracias por darme esta oportunidad hace tantos años. Y finalmente a los fans. Gracias por enamorarse de estos personajes y apoyar este programa hasta el final. Extrañaré esto más que nada".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jaime Lannister en la serie, grabó un video que sólo hizo alimentar más el hype entre los fans que creen que su personaje aún vive a pensar del derrumbe que causó Daenerys junto a Drogon en el capítulo 5.
Raleigh Ritchie, intérprete de Grey Worm (Gusano Gris), compartió dos fotografías: una del primer día que llegó al set de la serie, y otra del último.
“GoT fue el paseo escolar más loco. Seis años de una Aventura de Fin de semana“, escribió el actor.
Además, tuvo palabras dedicadas a los miembros del “equipo Targaryen”, “Nats, Emilia, Conleth, Peter, Iain, Ian, Michiel, Reece, Ed, Kit, Liam. Gracias por hacer los días tan entretenidos”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
1. First Day. 2. Last Day. GoT was like the craziest school trip ever. A 6 year Adventure Weekend. Grey Worm. You went from a robot to a real boy. I’m proud of you. I’ll miss you bud. Thank you to everybody that cared about him and rooted for him. He was really scared at first, but you made him feel loved. He appreciates it. I asked him. Huge shout out to the Targs team: Nats, Emilia, Conleth, Peter, Iain, Ian, Michiel, Reece, Ed, Kit, Liam. Thank you for making the days so fun. Here’s to every single department behind the scenes that worked to the bone to make this show. They worked tirelessly everyday to make this thing, and they never get shout outs and they know that but they do it anyway. Here’s to you, you ragtag bunch of talented clever rascals. I love ya’ll. Thank you. Game of Thrones ENDS tonight on @hbo AT 9pm and @skyatlanticuk at 2am. I hope you enjoy it.
Gwendoline Christie, Ser Brienne of Tarth, publicó una divertida imagen junto a Kit Harington, Jon Snow para los seguidores.
Pedro Pascal, que interpretó a Oberyn Martell, también quiso hacerse parte de la despedida y compartió una serie de fotografías con los guionistas y actores del equipo.“Cambió sus vidas y la mía“, escribió el actor.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
To the mensches who changed my life, I salute. To being around the very most gorgeous people, to dental work and to no one messing with Sansa except me when I refuse to let her nap. It changed your lives and mine. #GameofThrones, the greatest show on television... so far 😉😉😉
John Bradley, actor detrás de Samwell Tarly, también se despidió: “Es el último paso de un largo y maravilloso camino. Un viaje que, para mí, comenzó a las 10 de la mañana de un lunes 19 de julio de 2010″.
“No cambiaría esta experiencia o esas personas por nada del mundo. Disfruten el episodio y gracias por todo“, escribió.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT 👋