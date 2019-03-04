Los conmovedores mensajes de las estrellas tras la muerte de Luke Perry
El equipo de la serie Riverdale, Ian Ziering, Stephen King, Charlie Sheen, Leonardo DiCaprio, entre otros, expresaron su tristeza en la red.
Luego de conocerse la trágica noticia de la muerte del actor Luke Perry, ícono de los 90, colegas y distintas personalidades del entretenimiento, se volcaron a las redes para expresar su pesar y recordarlo con cálidas palabras.
El actor estadounidense, quien alcanzó la fama en la serie adolescente de la década de 1990 Beverly Hills 90210 y luego asumió un rol de padre en la serie Riverdale, murió el lunes a los 52 años después de sufrir un derrame cerebral masivo la semana pasada.
Molly Ringwald, quien interpretaba a su ex esposa en la serie Riverdale, donde se desempeñaba actualmente, fue una de las primeras en reaccionar ante la muerte de su compañero y amigo. Ian Ziering, amigo y ex compañero de Beverly Hills, también plasmó su tristeza en Twitter. Miembros y elenco de Riverdale, Mädchen Amick, Stephen King, Josh Gad, Charlie Sheen, Patricia y Rosanna Arquette, Rosie, Seth Green, John Stamos, Bussy Phillips, entre otros, despidieron al querido intérprete.
Conocida la noticia, los productores de Riverdale suspendieron las grabaciones de la serie. Los compañeros de Luke enteraron en pleno set de la triste muerte. Mädchen Amick, Alice Cooper en la serie, pidió a través de Instagram que se respete a la familia de Perry en este doloroso momento.
Gabrielle Carteris, presidenta del Sindicato de Actores de Cine y la Federación Americana de Artistas de Radio y Televisión (SAG-AFTRA, por sus siglas en inglés), quien interpretó a Andrea Zuckerman en Beverly Hills 90210 expresó su desconsuelo, y describió a Perry como una persona con una "fuerza tremenda" y un "alma sensible, amable y generosa que luchó por los más débiles". "Dejó una huella y nunca será olvidado", aseguró.
Luke Perry dead at 52? Oh man, that's so wrong and so sad. Condolences to family, friends, and fans all over this round world. :-(— Stephen King (@StephenKing) 4 de marzo de 2019
Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) 4 de marzo de 2019
Te recordaremos siempre Luke Perry 🙏🏻 #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/mMKL4lRFrN— Warner Channel (@WarnerChannelLA) 4 de marzo de 2019
A statement from Riverdale’s executive producers, Warner Bros., and The CW. pic.twitter.com/1YNhbaupHv— Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) 4 de marzo de 2019
My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) 4 de marzo de 2019
Dearest Luke,— Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) 4 de marzo de 2019
I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.
Luke Perry - Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light. pic.twitter.com/X3ycTvmXsb— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) 4 de marzo de 2019
When I was lucky enough to work with Luke Perry I told him about the pillow of his face I used to sleep with and he yelled "You are such a weirdo!" at me and it was the best. Sending love to his friends and family.— Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) 4 de marzo de 2019
52 - too young 💔 #RIPLukePerry pic.twitter.com/tdTw76lAXV— ROSIE (@Rosie) 4 de marzo de 2019
L.P.— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) 4 de marzo de 2019
you
made every
situation better,
my man.
your
elegance
your wit
your charm
and
your giant heart,
inspired and
enchanted so many
of us,
on countless
occasions,
with brilliant aplomb.
R.I.P good sir.
i am
truly honored
to have known you
all of these years.
©️
❤️
So shocking so young! RIP sweet Luke. My love goes out to your family and friends. “Luke Perry passes away just days after the Beverly Hills 90210 star was rushed to the hospital” pic.twitter.com/lkTlKbh8Fj— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) 4 de marzo de 2019
Luke Perry (1966-2019) • Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/29BltxvjGC— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 4 de marzo de 2019
Dear Liuke ..love love and my heart is so sad I’m sending love to your family and Alexis is waiting for you ,you will laugh and dance God bless you 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿😇— Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) 4 de marzo de 2019
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Luke Perry. Luke left an impression on all of us through his work on Riverdale and 90210. This is a really sad day for his fans and those who knew and loved him. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and Riverdale team. You'll be deeply missed, Luke.
Fuente: Exitoína