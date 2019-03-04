televisión

Los conmovedores mensajes de las estrellas tras la muerte de Luke Perry

El equipo de la serie Riverdale, Ian Ziering, Stephen King, Charlie Sheen, Leonardo DiCaprio, entre otros, expresaron su tristeza en la red.

Luego de conocerse la trágica noticia de la muerte del actor Luke Perry, ícono de los 90, colegas y distintas personalidades del entretenimiento, se volcaron a las redes para expresar su pesar y recordarlo con cálidas palabras.

El actor estadounidense, quien alcanzó la fama en la serie adolescente de la década de 1990 Beverly Hills 90210 y luego asumió un rol de padre en la serie Riverdale, murió el lunes a los 52 años después de sufrir un derrame cerebral masivo la semana pasada.

Molly Ringwald, quien interpretaba a su ex esposa en la serie Riverdale, donde se desempeñaba actualmente, fue una de las primeras en reaccionar ante la muerte de su compañero y amigo. Ian Ziering, amigo y ex compañero de Beverly Hills, también plasmó su tristeza en Twitter. Miembros y elenco de Riverdale, Mädchen Amick, Stephen King, Josh Gad, Charlie Sheen, Patricia y Rosanna Arquette, Rosie, Seth Green, John Stamos, Bussy Phillips, entre otros, despidieron al querido intérprete.

Conocida la noticia, los productores de Riverdale suspendieron las grabaciones de la serie. Los compañeros de Luke enteraron en pleno set de la triste muerte. Mädchen Amick, Alice Cooper en la serie, pidió a través de Instagram que se respete a la familia de Perry en este doloroso momento.

Gabrielle Carteris, presidenta del Sindicato de Actores de Cine y la Federación Americana de Artistas de Radio y Televisión (SAG-AFTRA, por sus siglas en inglés), quien interpretó a Andrea Zuckerman en Beverly Hills 90210 expresó su desconsuelo, y describió a Perry como una persona con una "fuerza tremenda" y un "alma sensible, amable y generosa que luchó por los más débiles". "Dejó una huella y nunca será olvidado", aseguró.

