Dwayne "La Roca" Johnson se casó en secreto en Hawaii

Luego de 12 años de noviazgo, "La Roca" se casó con Lauren Hashian este fin de semana en una ceremonia secreta. 

La boda fue celebrada en secreto en Hawaii, pero la noticia trascendió cuando el actor de Hollywood compartió en su cuenta de Instagram dos fotografías donde se los ve disfrutando de su gran día. Dwayne Johnson subió las imágenes junto al mensaje: "Lo hicimos, aceptamos, 18 de agosto de 2019, Hawaii". Y concluyó el posteo escribiendo en hawaiano "Pomaika´i", que significa "bendecidos".

Recordemos que Dwayne y Lauren empezaron a salir en 2007, y en 2015 tuvieron a su primera hija, Jasmine y, tres años más tarde, a su segunda niña, Tiana Gia. The Rock fue padre por primera vez en 2001, de su hija Simone, fruto de su relación con la actriz y fisicoculturista Dany García.

Su flamante esposa, Lauren, de 34 años, es la hija de Sib Hashian, un músico de rock que fue baterista de la banda Boston. 

