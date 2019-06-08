Consternación por la muerte del hijo de tres años del astro de la música country Granger Smith

El cantante de música country Granger Smith y su esposa, Amber Bartlett, anunciaron a través de la red la peor noticia de todas. Su hijo River Kelly, de solo tres años, murió en un trágico accidente casero.

El representante del músico confirmó que el niño murió ahogado en la piscina de la casa.

"Hemos perdido a nuestro hijo pequeño, River Kelly Smith. Después de un trágico accidente, y a pesar de los mejores esfuerzos que hicieron los médicos, no pudo sobrevivir", afirmaron el cantante de Texas y Amber en un demoledor mensaje publicado en sus cuentas de Instagram.

En medio de su inmenso dolor, el intérprete de Happens Like That, en cuyo video aparecer River, y su esposa, tomaron la decisión de despedirse de su pequeño y "donar sus órganos para que otros niños tengan una segunda oportunidad en la vida".

Además, pidieron a sus seguidores que en vez de mandar flores hagan donaciones al Dell's Children Medical Center de Austin donde fue atendido su hijo.

"Nuestra familia está devastada y nuestros corazones están destrozados, pero nos sentimos aliviados al saber que él está con Dios. Riv era especial, todo el que lo conoció lo supo de forma inmediata. La alegría que trajo a nuestras vidas no puede expresarse y su luz siempre permanecerá por siempre en nuestros corazones, Si hay más palabras para decir, no soy capaz de encontrarlas. Ama a tus seres queridos. Nunca habíamos pasado por un momento tan difícil", concluyó el cantante junto a una foto con River.

Smith se casó con Amber en febrero de 2011. En octubre 2011, se transformaron en padres de una niña a la que llamaron Londres. En enero de 2014, llegó el pequeño Lincoln. River Kelly era el hijo menor de la pareja, habiendo nacido el 16 de mayo de 2016.

A raíz de la tragedia, el cantante, nativo de Dallas, anunció que sus próximos conciertos quedan cancelados.

Fuente: Exitoína