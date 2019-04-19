Conocé la mansión que compró Lenny Kravitz en Brasil
El cantante filmó un video en el que recorre completa la casa de campo que compró en el país vecino. En la nota, las imágenes.
Lenny Kravitz estuvo de visita por Sudamérica presentándose en el festival Lollapalooza. El cantante aprovechó su estadía para quedarse unos días en su fastuosa hacienda brasileña.
"Bienvenidos a la granja. Soy el granjero", dice Kravitz a caballo en un video en el que muestra la propiedad que fue montada en una antigua plantación de café del siglo XVIII y que compró años atrás por cerca de 2 millones y medio de euros.
Thank you to @archdigest for capturing this magical place. Link to the full story in bio. ——— #repost In the 16 years since founding @kravitz_design, Grammy Award–winning musician @lennykravitz has fashioned public spaces and suites for hotels in Miami, Las Vegas, and Toronto and developed products ranging from furniture and door hardware to wallpaper and ceramic tile. But one of his most intriguing personal projects has been the ongoing reimagining of an 18th-century Brazilian coffee plantation outside Rio de Janeiro. Kravitz’s Brazilian idyll began about a decade ago, while he was on tour. “I was traveling all over the country, becoming increasingly attracted to the people, the culture, the music, and the land as well. There’s something incredibly powerful and majestic about this place,” he recalls. At the end of his tour, less than 24 hours before he and his band were set to depart for Miami, Kravitz received a call from a friend inviting him to check out a property in the countryside. The brief excursion into Eden took on a life of its own. One day turned into a week, then a week into a month. “I ended up staying for six months. It was extraordinary. I just dropped out of life, learned to ride horses from the cowboys, learned about farming, and reconnected with nature,” he says. Visit the link in our profile to see our May issue cover story and learn how Kravitz transformed the nearly 1,000-acre spread into a personal retreat for family, friends, and collaborators. Photo by @simonuptonphotos; text by @mayer.rus; styled by Kirsten Mattila; fashion styling by @rodneyburns
En el recorrido que Kravitz realiza se puede apreciar una cancha de fútbol, un gimnasio, un piano trasparente y dos enormes amplificadores de guitarra, todo, rodeado de una naturaleza exuberante y muchos animales.