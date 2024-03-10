En vivo: comenzó la entrega de los Premios Oscar 2024
La premiación anual de cine se realiza en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, Hollywood y cuenta con la conducción del comediante Jimmy Kimmel.
Este domingo a las 20 horas (horario Argentina), inició la 96° edición de los Premios Oscar, uno de los galardones más importantes de la industria cinematográfica que son entregados por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood. Las estrellas de cine brillaron desde las 18.00 H. en la Alfombra Roja, donde deslumbraron con cada uno de sus looks.
Jimmy Kimmel fue elegido para conducir la clásica entrega anual que este año se realiza en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, Hollywood. También lo acompañarán Steven Spielberg, Sally Field, Jennifer Lawrence, Dwayne Johnson, Rita Moreno, Al Pacino, Zendaya y Michelle Pfeiffer.
En esta especial ocasión, los artistas que harán una performance musical sobre el escenario son: Bad Bunny; Billie Eilish; Ryan Gosling (por su papel de Ken en el film Barbie); Jon Batiste; Becky G; y Scott George.
Los nominados y ganadores a los Premios Oscar este 2024 son:
Mejor Actriz de Reparto: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers.
Mejor cortometraje animado: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko.
Mejor película de animación: The Boy and the Heron.
Mejor Guion Original: Anatomy of a Fall.
Mejor Guion Adaptado: American Fiction.
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería: Poor Things.
Mejor diseño de producción: Poor Things.
Mejor diseño de vestuario: Poor Things.
Mejor Actor de Reparto:
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Mejor cortometraje de acción real:
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Mejor canción original:
- “The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)
- ”I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)
- ”It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)
- ”Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- ”What Was I Made For?” (Barbie)
Mejor banda sonora original:
- American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
- Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)
- Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)
Mejor largometraje documental:
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Mejor cortometraje documental:
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai & Wài Pó
Mejor largometraje internacional:
- Io Capitano (Italy)
- Perfect Days (Japan)
- Society of the Snow (Spain)
- The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Mejor montaje:
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor sonido:
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Mejores efectos visuales:
- The Creator
- Godzilla: Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
- Napoleon
Mejor actor principal:
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Mejor actriz protagonista:
- Annette Bening (Nyad)
- Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Mejor fotografía:
- El Conde (Edward Lachman)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)
- Maestro (Matthew Libatique)
- Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)
- Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)
Mejor Dirección:
- Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
Mejor película:
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest