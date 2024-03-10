En vivo: comenzó la entrega de los Premios Oscar 2024

Este domingo a las 20 horas (horario Argentina), inició la 96° edición de los Premios Oscar, uno de los galardones más importantes de la industria cinematográfica que son entregados por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood. Las estrellas de cine brillaron desde las 18.00 H. en la Alfombra Roja, donde deslumbraron con cada uno de sus looks.

Jimmy Kimmel fue elegido para conducir la clásica entrega anual que este año se realiza en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, Hollywood. También lo acompañarán Steven Spielberg, Sally Field, Jennifer Lawrence, Dwayne Johnson, Rita Moreno, Al Pacino, Zendaya y Michelle Pfeiffer.

El humorista es el anfitrión de la entrega de premios. Créditos: Instagram Jimmykimmellive.

En esta especial ocasión, los artistas que harán una performance musical sobre el escenario son: Bad Bunny; Billie Eilish; Ryan Gosling (por su papel de Ken en el film Barbie); Jon Batiste; Becky G; y Scott George.

Los nominados y ganadores a los Premios Oscar este 2024 son:

Da’Vine Joy Randolph ganó en la categoría "Mejor Actriz de Reparto". Créditos: X @fedeebongiorno.

Mejor Actriz de Reparto: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers.

Mejor cortometraje animado: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko.

Mejor película de animación: The Boy and the Heron.

"Anatomy of a Fall" fue dirigida por Justine Triet. Créditos: Instagram Cest_ha_vie.

Mejor Guion Original: Anatomy of a Fall.

Mejor Guion Adaptado: American Fiction.

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería: Poor Things.

Mejor diseño de producción: Poor Things.

Mejor diseño de vestuario: Poor Things.

Mejor Actor de Reparto:

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor cortometraje de acción real:

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Mejor canción original:

“The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)

”I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)

”It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)

”Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)

”What Was I Made For?” (Barbie)

Mejor banda sonora original:

American Fiction (Laura Karpman)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)

Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)

Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Mejor largometraje documental:

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Mejor cortometraje documental:

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wài Pó

Mejor largometraje internacional:

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Mejor montaje:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor sonido:

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Mejores efectos visuales:

The Creator

Godzilla: Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

Napoleon

Mejor actor principal:

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Mejor actriz protagonista:

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Mejor fotografía:

El Conde (Edward Lachman)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)

Maestro (Matthew Libatique)

Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

Mejor Dirección:

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Mejor película: