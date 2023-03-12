En vivo: arrancaron los Premios Oscar con una alfombra roja de lujo
En el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood se está llevando a cabo una nueva entrega de los Premios Oscar y Argentina es protagonista ansioso por quedarse la tercera estatuilla de su historia a Mejor película extranjera.
En vivo por TNT y TNT Series se está transmitiendo una nueva entrega de los Premios Oscar. La ceremonia que premia lo mejor de la industria cinematográfica se realiza en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood y es conducida por Jimmy Kimmel.
Argentina, 1985 es la representante del país y competirá por Mejor película extranjera. Ricardo Darín, Santiago Mitre y Peter Lanzani ya están en el lugar ansiosos esperando que se entregue dicha premación que tiene en vilo al país.
Con la alfombra roja repleta de famosos ya comenzó a realizarse dicha ceremonia y cientos de figuras desfilarán por dicho lugar, previo a que se realice la entrega de los galardones.
Todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023
Mejor película
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Actor en un papel principal
- Austin Butler
- Colin Farrell
- Brendan Fraser
- Paul Mescal
- Bill Nye
Actriz en un papel principal
- Cate Blanchett
- Ana de Armas
- Andrea Riseborough
- Michelle Williams
- Michelle Yeoh
- Director
- Martin McDonagh
- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
- Steven Spielberg
- Todd Field
- Ruben Ostlund
Actor en un papel secundario
- Brendan Gleeson
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Judd Hirsch
- Barry Keoghan
- Ke Huy Quan
Actriz en un papel secundario
- Angela Bassett
- Hong Chau
- Kerry Condon
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Stephanie Hsu
Largometraje animado
- Pinocchio
- Marcel
- Puss In Boots
- The Sea Best
- Turning Red
Largometraje Documental
- All That Breathes
- All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Película Internacional
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Alemania
- Argentina, 1985 - Argentina
- Close - Belgica
- EO - Polonia
- The Quiet One - Irlanda
Escritura (Guión Adaptado)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Escritura (Guión original)
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Triangle of Sadness
- Fabelmans
- Tar
Cinematografía
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tar
Edición de película
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
Música (partitura original)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- Las banshees de Inisherin
- Todo en todas partes Todo a la vez
- The Fabelmans
Música (canción original)
- Applause
- Hold My Hand
- Lift Me Up
- Naatu Naatu
- This Is A Life
Diseño de producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Diseño de vestuario
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Maquillaje y Peluquería
- All Quiet
- The Batman
- Black Panther
- Elvis
- The Whale
Cortometraje de acción en vivo
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Cortometraje Documental
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year
- Stranger at the Gate
Cortometraje de Animación
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Sonido
- Todo tranquilo en el frente occidental
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Efectos visuales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther
- Top Gun: Maverick