En vivo: arrancaron los Premios Oscar y Argentina espera el tercero
En vivo: arrancaron los Premios Oscar y Argentina espera el tercero

En el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood se está llevando a cabo una nueva entrega de los Premios Oscar y Argentina es protagonista ansioso por quedarse la tercera estatuilla de su historia a Mejor película extranjera.

Ricardo Darín y Florencia Bas desfilaron por la alfombra roja de los Premios Oscar.

Foto: Noticia Argentinas

En vivo por TNT y TNT Series se está transmitiendo una nueva entrega de los Premios Oscar. La ceremonia que premia lo mejor de la industria cinematográfica se realiza en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood y es conducida por Jimmy Kimmel.

Argentina, 1985 es la representante del país y competirá por Mejor película extranjera. Ricardo Darín, Santiago Mitre y Peter Lanzani ya están en el lugar ansiosos esperando que se entregue dicha premación que tiene en vilo al país.

Con la alfombra roja repleta de famosos ya comenzó a realizarse dicha ceremonia y cientos de figuras desfilarán por dicho lugar, previo a que se realice la entrega de los galardones.

Todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023

Mejor película

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tar
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking
Steven Spielberg compite con The Fabelmans a Mejor película.

Actor en un papel principal

  • Austin Butler
  • Colin Farrell
  • Brendan Fraser
  • Paul Mescal
  • Bill Nye

Actriz en un papel principal

  • Cate Blanchett
  • Ana de Armas
  • Andrea Riseborough
  • Michelle Williams
  • Michelle Yeoh
  • Director
  • Martin McDonagh
  • Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
  • Steven Spielberg
  • Todd Field
  • Ruben Ostlund

Actor en un papel secundario

  • Brendan Gleeson
  • Brian Tyree Henry
  • Judd Hirsch
  • Barry Keoghan
  • Ke Huy Quan

Actriz en un papel secundario

  • Angela Bassett
  • Hong Chau
  • Kerry Condon
  • Jamie Lee Curtis
  • Stephanie Hsu

Largometraje animado

  • Pinocchio
  • Marcel
  • Puss In Boots
  • The Sea Best
  • Turning Red
Pinocchio está ternada en Largometraje animado.

Largometraje Documental

  • All That Breathes
  • All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • Navalny

Película Internacional

  • All Quiet on the Western Front - Alemania
  • Argentina, 1985 - Argentina
  • Close - Belgica
  • EO - Polonia
  • The Quiet One - Irlanda
Argentina, 1985 podría quedarse con el tercer Oscar en la historia del país.

Escritura (Guión Adaptado)

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Escritura (Guión original)

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Fabelmans
  • Tar

Cinematografía

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Bardo
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Tar

Edición de película

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Tar
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Música (partitura original)

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • Las banshees de Inisherin
  • Todo en todas partes Todo a la vez
  • The Fabelmans

Música (canción original)

  • Applause
  • Hold My Hand
  • Lift Me Up
  • Naatu Naatu
  • This Is A Life

Diseño de producción

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Diseño de vestuario

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Maquillaje y Peluquería

  • All Quiet
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther
  • Elvis
  • The Whale

Cortometraje de acción en vivo

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Cortometraje Documental

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How Do You Measure a Year
  • Stranger at the Gate

Cortometraje de Animación

  • The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Sonido

  • Todo tranquilo en el frente occidental
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Efectos visuales

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther
  • Top Gun: Maverick
Temas

