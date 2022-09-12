En vivo: Geena Davis, recibió el Governors Award por promover la igualdad de género

Se celebran hoy por 74° vez los premios Emmy, encargados de galardonar los mejores programas y producciones estadounidenses. Los favoritos de la noche son "Sucession" de HBO que cuenta con 25 nominaciones, seguida por "Ted Lasso" con 20 nominaciones y "El juego del Calamar", que se convirtió en la primera serie en la cual no se habla en inglés y está incluida como mejor drama.

LOS NOMINADOS DE LA NOCHE:

Mejor serie, drama:

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

El juego del calamar (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix) Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)



Mejor programa de entrevistas de variedades:

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) - GANADOR

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)



Mejor programa de reality de competencia:

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video) - GANADOR

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Mejor actriz en serie, comedia:

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Mejor actor en serie, comedia:

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Mejor serie, comedia:

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor en una serie, película o antología limitada:

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) - GANADOR

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Mejor actriz en un serie, película o antología limitada:

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Mejor serie o antología limitada:

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Mejor actriz en serie, drama:

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Mejor actor en serie, drama:

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Mejor actriz de reparto, comedia:

Alex Borstein ('La maravillosa Sra. Maisel')

Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks')

Janelle James ('Colegio Abbott')

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles ('Ted Lasso')

Sheryl Lee Ralph ('Colegio Abbott') - GANADORA

Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Mejor actor de reparto, comedia:

Anthony Carrigan ('Barry')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso') - GANADOR

Toheeb Jimoh ('Ted Lasso')

Nick Mohammed ('Ted Lasso')

Tony Shalhoub ('La maravillosa Sra. Maisel')

Tyler James Williams ('Colegio Abbott')

Henry Winkler ('Barry')

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor actriz de reparto, drama:

Patricia Arquette ('Separación')

Julia Garner ('Ozark') - GANADORA

Jung Ho-yeon ('El juego del calamar')

Christina Ricci ('Yellowjackets')

Rhea Seehorn ('Better Call Saul')

J.Smith-Cameron ('Succession')

Sara Snook ('Succession')

Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) -GANADOR

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Mejor actor de reparto, drama:

Nicholas Braun ('Succession')

Billy Cudrup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

Park Hae-soo ('El juego del calamar')

Matthew Macfadyen ('Succession') - GANADOR

John Turturro ('Severance')

Christopher Walken ('Separación')

Oh Yeong-su ('El juego del calamar')

Noticia en desarrollo...