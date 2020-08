Rose McGowan acusó de abuso sexual al cineasta Alexander Payne

View this post on Instagram

We are in a bad spot globally, and we can only control our response to it. Last night I felt as I was tapping into a hotline of collective suffering. I cried. I cried a lot. The powerlessness is terrifying, but today I can take notice of the beauty in the world. A puppy, a flower. We can appreciate tiny things that make us feel better. Iu2019m hoping today the tiny things bring you joy and the fear is held at bay for just a bit longer. Much love, Rose u0026amp; Pearl