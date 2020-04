¡Qué cuerpazo! La osada publicación de Bella Thorne

View this post on Instagram

About one year ago, out of the blue you landed like a UFO alien in my very normal Italian popstar life and f****d up all the plans I had for a outrageous Coachella weekend and summer in Ibiza and Mykonos. Safe to say this was no doubt the best thing that ever happened in my life, Iu2019m forever grateful to you my beautiful little girl, god bless the moment I put aside my shyness to randomly text you and say u201cletu2019s hang outu201d. Thank you for being yourself no matter what and teaching me the meaning of love and life: you are the smartest, funniest, sexiest, craziest and cutest creature that ever walked planet earth. I miss you so much, you deserve all the love and flowers my heart and bank account can afford. BTW Iu2019m writing so many songs about you, one ballad after the other I am now to softest and most romantic b*tch ever and Iu2019m proud to embrace it. When Iu2019m back in LA Iu2019m gonna serenade you to the point you will kick me out of your crib. You might have to call the police or I will continue on the sidewalk singing, shouting and sweating under the sun like Bruce Springsteen on stage after a 3 hours long concert, and thatu2019s because the neighbourhood and all the entire damn world needs to know how much I Love you. Ben