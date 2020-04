Impensable: "Sansa Stark" se puso sensible hablando de Game of Thrones

View this post on Instagram

Feeling so lucky to have two ELLE covers out on the very same day. @arthurelgort is a master at his craft and one of the most lovely people Iu2019ve worked with. @louisvuitton and @nicolasghesquiere as usual coming through with the most divine clothes that I wish I could live in forever! And on top of that so excited to talk all things u2018surviveu2019 on @quibi @elleusa @ninagarcia @arthurelgort @bethfenton_ @therealsager @elleuk @farrahstorr @lisastoreymakeup @cwoodhair