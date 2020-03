¡OMG! Rita Ora levantó la temperatura de las redes con un recuerdo hot desde la piscina

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to everyone who joined my Insta live stream!!! I loved answering all your questions and speaking to all of you! Hereu2019s a few of the pics I managed to get taken on set for #HowToBeLonely, the green stuff was freezing!! Whatu2019s your favourite look from the video?? Watch in my biooou26a1ufe0fu26a1ufe0fu26a1ufe0fud83eude90ud83eude90