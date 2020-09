Impresionante video: así abren una botella de vino que cuesta 7 mil euros

View this post on Instagram

Pu00e9trus is a wine that arouses curiosity and desire. And perhaps, this is the reason why my video went viral in the wine world. For those that wanted a closer look, here is the bottle of the video after opening - Petrus 1961. . Petrus in Latin means u0026#34;firm as a stoneu0026#34;, a name that could not have better defined the history of this wine estate. But it also refers to Saint Peter, welcoming visitors with his stone statue with, of course, the key in hand to open the doors of paradise, because crossing this threshold is a bit like having touched the sky. . Since 2010, the entire vineyard has been cultivated with Merlot, the grape from which Pu00e9trus is made. The winery was one of the first to practice green pruning, aiming to reduce the productivity of its vines in order to obtain fewer clusters but with higher concentration and quality. . While some insist on calling it Chu00e2teau Pu00e9trus, in reality there has never been a Chu00e2teau on the estate, unlike other great Bordeaux wines. The word Chu00e2teau has never been mentioned on the Pu00e9trus label. . @enotecapinchiorri @rare_wine @chateaupetrus @maxiriedel #enotecapinchiorri #chateaupetrus #riedel #merlot #sommelierlife