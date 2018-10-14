Otro informe financiero destaca la solidez de Mendoza
"Mendoza está extremadamente bien posicionada como una de las provincias con mayor flujo turístico, potencial en gas y combustible, y florecimiento exportador de vinos", sostiene un nuevo informe financiero presentado a escala global.
Un nuevo informe de la sociedad de bolsa Balanz le otorga ventaja a Mendoza ante los inversores internacionales. En su último análisis, difundido el viernes, Balanz sostuvo, al analizar la situación de los diferentes bonos provinciales del país: "La provincia de Mendoza ha demostrado uno de los mas llamativos giros fiscales en los gobiernos regionales de Argentina desde principios de 2016. La gestión del gobernador Cornejo generó en los primeros seis meses del 2018 superávit. El precio de los bonos cayó, pero en el nuevo contexto macroeconómico con un peso más competitivo, Mendoza está extremadamente bien posicionada como una de las provincias con mayor flujo turístico, potencial en gas y combustible, y florecimiento exportador de vinos".
El informe -distribuido a sus clientes en inglés- señala en forma completa lo siguiente:
- City of Buenos Aires (BUEAIR21): The City of Buenos Aires 2021 bonds have compressed an eye-popping 400bps on the back of the sovereign curve meandering towards normalization...
- Córdoba 2021 (PDCAR21): In less than three weeks, Córdoba’s 2021 bonds have gained almost U$10 from the bargain basement levels of U$84.66 at the beginning of September...
- Santa Fe 2023 (PROVSF23): Santa Fe remains among the healthiest of provinces in the sub-sovereign space with a debt to provincial GDP ratio of only 1.6% at YE2017...
- Mendoza 2024 (PMY24): Mendoza is a province that has delivered one of the most impressive fiscal turnarounds among Argentina’s regional governments since the beginning of 2016...
- Neuquén 2028 (NDT11) & Neuquén 2025 (NEU2025): Neuquén is the Argentine province with the highest concentration of oil and gas production...
- Entre Rios 2025 (ERF25): Entre Rios’ fiscal results have manifested a stready deterioration in recent years. In 2017, the financial deficit reached –P$4.08bn that encompassed a primary gap of -P$2.19bn...