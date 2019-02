Wilmar Barrios le dejó un mensaje a los hinchas de Boca

🇨🇴 Some new facts about our new #25, Wilmar Barrios!



2️⃣5️⃣ Years Old

💪 Defensive Midfielder

🏆 Played in the World Cup

⚽️ Can play in Central Midfield and as a Right back too!

🇦🇷 60 appearances for Boca, one goal and two assists! pic.twitter.com/0x4Mu9XeeH