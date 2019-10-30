Agenda deportiva

Superliga, Masters de París y fútbol europeo: mucho para ver por TV

Continúa una nueva fecha de la Superliga, fútbol de Europa y tenis figuran entre los principales eventos deportivos destacados del miércoles. Horarios y TV. 

Paulo Dybala, figura del partido.

JUVENTUS FC

SUPERLIGA ARGENTINA

15:00 Argentinos - Talleres ,TNT SPORTS

17:00 San Lorenzo - Defensa y Justicia ,FOX SPORTS PREMIUM

19:10 Union - Independiente ,TNT SPORTS

21:10 Racing - Banfield ,FOX SPORTS PREMIUM

SERIE A

14:55 Napoli - Atalanta ,ESPN 3

16:55 Juventus - Genoa ,ESPN 3

LIGA DE ESPAÑA

14:55 Valencia - Sevilla ,ESPN

COPA DE LA LIGA (INGLATERRA)

16:25 Liverpool - Arsenal ,ESPN 2

17:00 Chelsea - Manchester United ,ESPN

NBA

20:00 Milwaukee Bucks - Boston Celtics ,ESPN +

22:30 LA Clippers - Utah Jazz ,ESPN +

ATP MASTERS 1000 - PARÍS

08:30 Segunda ronda ,ESPN

15:30 Segunda ronda , ESPN

