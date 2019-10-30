Superliga, Masters de París y fútbol europeo: mucho para ver por TV
Continúa una nueva fecha de la Superliga, fútbol de Europa y tenis figuran entre los principales eventos deportivos destacados del miércoles. Horarios y TV.
SUPERLIGA ARGENTINA
15:00 Argentinos - Talleres ,TNT SPORTS
17:00 San Lorenzo - Defensa y Justicia ,FOX SPORTS PREMIUM
19:10 Union - Independiente ,TNT SPORTS
21:10 Racing - Banfield ,FOX SPORTS PREMIUM
SERIE A
14:55 Napoli - Atalanta ,ESPN 3
16:55 Juventus - Genoa ,ESPN 3
LIGA DE ESPAÑA
14:55 Valencia - Sevilla ,ESPN
COPA DE LA LIGA (INGLATERRA)
16:25 Liverpool - Arsenal ,ESPN 2
17:00 Chelsea - Manchester United ,ESPN
NBA
20:00 Milwaukee Bucks - Boston Celtics ,ESPN +
22:30 LA Clippers - Utah Jazz ,ESPN +
ATP MASTERS 1000 - PARÍS
08:30 Segunda ronda ,ESPN
15:30 Segunda ronda , ESPN