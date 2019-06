Súper Rugby: Jaguares tiene rival para el playoffs

QUARTER-FINALS CONFIRMED

After 18 Rounds and 120 matches of the regular season the quarter-finalists are:

QF1: #CRUvHIG

QF2: #HURvBUL

QF3: #JAGvCHI

QF4: #BRUvSHA

Full details: Pretoria.https://t.co/IF04GsmifX pic.twitter.com/Ozl9exQH5R