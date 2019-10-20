Mundial de Rugby

Sudáfrica fue demasiado para Japón y está entre los cuatro mejores 

Los Springbooks vencieron por 26 a 3  ante el país anfitrión del Mundial y avanza a semifinales donde enfrentará a Gales. 

sección deportes

.

@rugbyworldcup

Temas

¿Querés recibir notificaciones de alertas?