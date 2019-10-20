Sudáfrica fue demasiado para Japón y está entre los cuatro mejores
Los Springbooks vencieron por 26 a 3 ante el país anfitrión del Mundial y avanza a semifinales donde enfrentará a Gales.
A compelling and entertaining game with Springboks power proving hard to stop in the Second Half
They march into the Semi-Finals to face Wales
