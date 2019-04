Rins aguantó a Valentino y ganó en Austin

🥇 @Rins42 debut race winning move as @ValeYellow46 lunges for victory



As 'The Doctor' tries to salvage a first win in nearly two years, Rins snaps back to earn a career first #MotoGP victory 🏆#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 | 📽️https://t.co/bgOsGmKCWx pic.twitter.com/H2gK0G9MEH