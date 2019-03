Pechito López manda en Sebring

That's the end of #1000MSebring free practice 3! 🏁



The #7 #TS050 HYBRID finishes on top thanks to a 1:41.448 from @pechito37. ⏱️



Qualifying is next up at 22:00 (local time). Make sure you join us! 🇺🇸#Toyota #Sebring #PushingTheLimitsForBetter @FIAWEC pic.twitter.com/SwKIkEUYIA