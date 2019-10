Inglaterra lo hizo: eliminó a los All Blacks y es finalista del Mundial

FULL TIME in #RWCYokohama

@EnglandRugby defeat the @AllBlacks with a relentless display



It's @AllBlacks first RWC defeat since 2007 as England make the #RWCFinal



Next Saturday will be England's fourth Final appearance #RWC2019 #ENGvNZL #WebbEllisCup pic.twitter.com/k9UdajUhFF