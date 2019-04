Márquez hace la séptima pole en Austin por delante de Valentino

🤠 @marcmarquez93 keeps @ValeYellow46 at bay to retain COTA qualifying crown



It was a seventh consecutive pole for the reigning World Champion but ‘The Doctor’ is right there with him, @calcrutchlow completes front row#MotoGP | #AmericasGP 📰 https://t.co/rNHTOi4Nhc pic.twitter.com/Lfc0XOhZlg