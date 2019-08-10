Marc Márquez se quedó con la pole en Austria
El piloto español pudo con las Ducati, las Yamaha y lo que hiciera falta. El líder mostró su enorme fortaleza en Austria y partirá primero. Quartararo arrancará segundo , con Dovi, tercero y Viñales, cuarto.
59th #MotoGP pole position for @marcmarquez93!
A new premier class record! #AustrianGP
More history made by the magnificent @marcmarquez93!
The Spaniard starts from pole but @FabioQ20 and @AndreaDovizioso are ready to attack from the front row!