Locura total en el vestuario de Sudáfrica

El plantel sudafricano celebró en su vestuario tras la consagración en Japón 2019. 

El seleccionado de Sudáfrica se consagró hoy campeón mundial de rugby, por tercera vez en la historia, al vencer en la final de la Copa del Mundo realizada en Japón a Inglaterra por 32 a 12, luego de imponerse en el primer tiempo por 12 a 6.

Luego de esto, el plantel sudafricano celebró en su vestuario tras la consagración en Japón 2019.

