Locura total en el vestuario de Sudáfrica
El plantel sudafricano celebró en su vestuario tras la consagración en Japón 2019.
El seleccionado de Sudáfrica se consagró hoy campeón mundial de rugby, por tercera vez en la historia, al vencer en la final de la Copa del Mundo realizada en Japón a Inglaterra por 32 a 12, luego de imponerse en el primer tiempo por 12 a 6.
This one is for you, South Africa#StrongerTogether #RWC2019Champions pic.twitter.com/BVFC1LkF1p— Springboks (@Springboks) November 2, 2019
Great scenes from as @Springboks sing and dance in the changing room after winning the final at Rugby World Cup 2019#RWC2019 #RWCFinal #WebbEllisCup pic.twitter.com/sI9cScfXq7— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 2, 2019
What's one of the first things you do when you win the #WebbEllisCup? Fill it up and drink from it.— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 2, 2019
It's been 12 years but @Springboks know how it's done.#RWC2019 #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/mNTIp52Byn