Estos son los televisados para este viernes

Repasá la agenda con los principales eventos deportivos del día que irán en vivo por TV. Superliga, fútbol europeo, básquet, Indian Wells y más.

juventus recibe a udinese.

Superliga Argentina

19:00 Lanús - San Martín de San Juan FOX SPORTS PREMIUM

21:10 Belgrano - Patronato TNT SPORTS

La Liga

17:00 Athletic Club - Espanyol 611/1611 DIRECTV SPORTS

Serie A

16:30 Juventus - Udinese ESPN 2/HD

Bundesliga

16:30 Werder Bremen - Schalke 04 FOX SPORTS 2/HD

B Metropolitana

17:05 Barracas Central - Tristán Suárez TYC SPORTS/HD

NBA

22:00 Philadelphia 76ers - Houston Rockets ESPN 3/HD

LNB

21:00 San Lorenzo - Libertad TYC SPORTS/HD

Golf - Arnold Palmer Invitational

16:00 Segunda Ronda ESPN 3/HD

Masters 1000 de Indian Wells

16:00 Primera ronda ESPN/HD

23:00 Primera ronda ESPN/HD

WRC

22:00 World Rally Championship México FOX SPORTS 3/HD

Boxeo de Primera

23:00 Luis Emanuel Cusolito - Javier Nicolás Chacón TYC SPORTS/HD

