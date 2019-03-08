Estos son los televisados para este viernes
Repasá la agenda con los principales eventos deportivos del día que irán en vivo por TV. Superliga, fútbol europeo, básquet, Indian Wells y más.
Superliga Argentina
19:00 Lanús - San Martín de San Juan FOX SPORTS PREMIUM
21:10 Belgrano - Patronato TNT SPORTS
La Liga
17:00 Athletic Club - Espanyol 611/1611 DIRECTV SPORTS
Serie A
16:30 Juventus - Udinese ESPN 2/HD
Bundesliga
16:30 Werder Bremen - Schalke 04 FOX SPORTS 2/HD
B Metropolitana
17:05 Barracas Central - Tristán Suárez TYC SPORTS/HD
NBA
22:00 Philadelphia 76ers - Houston Rockets ESPN 3/HD
LNB
21:00 San Lorenzo - Libertad TYC SPORTS/HD
Golf - Arnold Palmer Invitational
16:00 Segunda Ronda ESPN 3/HD
Masters 1000 de Indian Wells
16:00 Primera ronda ESPN/HD
23:00 Primera ronda ESPN/HD
WRC
22:00 World Rally Championship México FOX SPORTS 3/HD
Boxeo de Primera
23:00 Luis Emanuel Cusolito - Javier Nicolás Chacón TYC SPORTS/HD