Agenda

Estos son los televisados para este sábado

Repasá la agenda de los principales eventos deportivos del día y no te pierdas a tus favoritos.

Jaguares recibe a sharks.

PRENSA JAGUARES

B Nacional - Final del Reducido

17:10 Sarmiento (J) (1) - Central Córdoba (SdE) (1) TYC SPORTS/HD

Roland Garros

07:00 Semifinal: Novak Djokovic - Dominic Thiem ESPN/HD

09:45 Final Femenina: Ashleigh Barty - Marketa Vondrousova ESPN/HD

Mundial femenino Francia 2018

10:00 Alemania - China 616/1616 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

13:00 España - Sudáfrica 616/1616 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

16:00 Noruega - Nigeria 616/1616 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

Fórmula 1

15:00 Clasificación GP Canadá FOX SPORTS 3/HD

Super Rugby

10:05 Lions - Hurricanes ESPN 2/HD

16:40 Jaguares - Sharks ESPN 2/HD

Rugby - Mundial M20 Argentina 2019

12:50 Argentina - Fiji ESPN 2/HD

URBA - Top 12

14:45 SIC - Hindú 627/1627 HD DIRECTV

14:45 San Luis - Pucará 625 / 1625 DIRECTV HD (ESPN Extra)

Súper TC2000

15:00 Clasificación TYC SPORTS/HD

Boxeo

23:00 J. Gastón - E. Moreschi TYC SPORTS/HD

Eliminatorias Euro 2020

10:00 Croacia - Gales 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

10:00 Islandia - Albania 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

13:00 Rusia - San Marino 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

13:00 Finlandia - Bosnia 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

15:45 Grecia - Italia 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

15:45 Bielorrusia - Alemania 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

15:45 Turquía - Francia 614/1614 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

15:45 Bélgica - Kazajistán 615/1615 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

Mundial Sub 20 Polonia 2019 - Cuartos de final

12:30 Estados Unidos - Ecuador 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

15:30 Corea del Sur - Senegal

LNB - Playoffs

21:00 Semifinal: Instituto - Olímpico 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

Liga ACB

16:00 Semifinal: Real Madrid (1) - Valencia (0) FOX SPORTS 2/HD

MLS

16:45 San José Earthquakes - FC Dallas ESPN 2/HD

20:30 Philadelphia Union - New York Red Bulls ESPN 3/HD

