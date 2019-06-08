Estos son los televisados para este sábado
Repasá la agenda de los principales eventos deportivos del día y no te pierdas a tus favoritos.
B Nacional - Final del Reducido
17:10 Sarmiento (J) (1) - Central Córdoba (SdE) (1) TYC SPORTS/HD
Roland Garros
07:00 Semifinal: Novak Djokovic - Dominic Thiem ESPN/HD
09:45 Final Femenina: Ashleigh Barty - Marketa Vondrousova ESPN/HD
Mundial femenino Francia 2018
10:00 Alemania - China 616/1616 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
13:00 España - Sudáfrica 616/1616 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
16:00 Noruega - Nigeria 616/1616 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
Fórmula 1
15:00 Clasificación GP Canadá FOX SPORTS 3/HD
Super Rugby
10:05 Lions - Hurricanes ESPN 2/HD
16:40 Jaguares - Sharks ESPN 2/HD
Rugby - Mundial M20 Argentina 2019
12:50 Argentina - Fiji ESPN 2/HD
URBA - Top 12
14:45 SIC - Hindú 627/1627 HD DIRECTV
14:45 San Luis - Pucará 625 / 1625 DIRECTV HD (ESPN Extra)
Súper TC2000
15:00 Clasificación TYC SPORTS/HD
Boxeo
23:00 J. Gastón - E. Moreschi TYC SPORTS/HD
Eliminatorias Euro 2020
10:00 Croacia - Gales 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
10:00 Islandia - Albania 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
13:00 Rusia - San Marino 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
13:00 Finlandia - Bosnia 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
15:45 Grecia - Italia 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
15:45 Bielorrusia - Alemania 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
15:45 Turquía - Francia 614/1614 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
15:45 Bélgica - Kazajistán 615/1615 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
Mundial Sub 20 Polonia 2019 - Cuartos de final
12:30 Estados Unidos - Ecuador 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
15:30 Corea del Sur - Senegal
LNB - Playoffs
21:00 Semifinal: Instituto - Olímpico 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
Liga ACB
16:00 Semifinal: Real Madrid (1) - Valencia (0) FOX SPORTS 2/HD
MLS
16:45 San José Earthquakes - FC Dallas ESPN 2/HD
20:30 Philadelphia Union - New York Red Bulls ESPN 3/HD