Estos son los televisados para este domingo
Se termina la Superliga y se definen los tres últimos descensos. Además, fútbol europeo, rugby y la gran final del Mundial de futsal, entre los atractivos del día.
Superliga Argentina
11:00 Huracán - Atlético Tucumán FOX SPORTS PREMIUM
13:00 Rosario Central - Independiente TNT SPORTS
15:15 River - Tigre FOX SPORTS PREMIUM
15:15 San Martín (SJ) - Talleres FOX SPORTS 2/HD
15:15 Patronato - Argentinos TNT SPORTS
15:15 Belgrano - Godoy Cruz TNT
18:30 Racing - Defensa y Justicia FOX SPORTS PREMIUM-TNT SPORTS
Mundial de futsal - Final
20.00 Argentina - Brasil TV PÚBLICA/HD
La Liga
07:00 Alavés - Leganés 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
09:00 Getafe - Athletic Club 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
11:15 Real Valladolid - Sevilla ESPN 2/HD
13:30 Levante - Huesca 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
Premier League
10:05 Everton - Arsenal ESPN/HD
FA Cup - Semifinal
12:00 Watford - Wolverhampton ESPN/HD
Serie A
13:00 Inter - Atalanta ESPN 2/HD
15:30 Napoli - Genoa ESPN/HD
Bundesliga
10:30 FC Augsburgo - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim FOX SPORTS/HD
Ligue 1
16:00 PSG - Strasbourg ESPN/HD
Top 12 de la URBA
13:40 CUBA - Alumni ESPN PLAY
NBA
16:30 Oklahoma City Thunder - Minnesota Timberwolves ESPN 3/HD
WTCR Marruecos
07:00 Carreras 2 y 3 FOX SPORTS 3/HD
12:30 Carrera 2 FOX SPORTS 3/HD
Liga ACB
07:30 UCAM Murcia - Baskonia FOX SPORTS/HD
14:30 Gran Canaria - Real Madrid FOX SPORTS 2/HD
Superbike - España
09:00 Carrera 2 y 3 FOX SPORTS 3/HD
Nascar Cup Series
15:30 Bristol FOX SPORTS 3/HD
MLS
16:00 FC Cincinatti - Sporting Kansas City ESPN +