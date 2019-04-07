Agenda

Estos son los televisados para este domingo

Se termina la Superliga y se definen los tres últimos descensos. Además, fútbol europeo, rugby y la gran final del Mundial de futsal, entre los atractivos del día.

EL Inter recibe al atalanta.

Superliga Argentina

11:00 Huracán - Atlético Tucumán FOX SPORTS PREMIUM

13:00 Rosario Central - Independiente TNT SPORTS

15:15 River - Tigre FOX SPORTS PREMIUM

15:15 San Martín (SJ) - Talleres FOX SPORTS 2/HD

15:15 Patronato - Argentinos TNT SPORTS

15:15 Belgrano - Godoy Cruz TNT

18:30 Racing - Defensa y Justicia FOX SPORTS PREMIUM-TNT SPORTS

Mundial de futsal - Final

20.00 Argentina - Brasil TV PÚBLICA/HD

La Liga

07:00 Alavés - Leganés 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

09:00 Getafe - Athletic Club 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

11:15 Real Valladolid - Sevilla ESPN 2/HD

13:30 Levante - Huesca 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

Premier League

10:05 Everton - Arsenal ESPN/HD

FA Cup - Semifinal

12:00 Watford - Wolverhampton ESPN/HD

Serie A

13:00 Inter - Atalanta ESPN 2/HD

15:30 Napoli - Genoa ESPN/HD

Bundesliga

10:30 FC Augsburgo - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim FOX SPORTS/HD

Ligue 1

16:00 PSG - Strasbourg ESPN/HD

Top 12 de la URBA

13:40 CUBA - Alumni ESPN PLAY

NBA

16:30 Oklahoma City Thunder - Minnesota Timberwolves ESPN 3/HD

WTCR Marruecos

07:00 Carreras 2 y 3 FOX SPORTS 3/HD

12:30 Carrera 2 FOX SPORTS 3/HD

Liga ACB

07:30 UCAM Murcia - Baskonia FOX SPORTS/HD

14:30 Gran Canaria - Real Madrid FOX SPORTS 2/HD

Superbike - España

09:00 Carrera 2 y 3 FOX SPORTS 3/HD

Nascar Cup Series

15:30 Bristol FOX SPORTS 3/HD

MLS

16:00 FC Cincinatti - Sporting Kansas City ESPN +

