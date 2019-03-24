Estos son los televisados para este domingo
Repasá la agenda con los principales eventos deportivos que serán transmitidos en vivo. Copa Argentina, ascenso, fútbol europeo, tenis y más.
Copa Argentina
17:00 Newell's - Villa Mitre (BB) TYC SPORTS/HD
B Nacional
15:00 D. Morón - Nueva Chicago TYC SPORTS/HD
17:00 Gimnasia (J) - Almagro TYC SPORTS PLAY
17:00 Independiente Rivadavia - Ferro TYC SPORTS PLAY
20:00 Agropecuario - Villa Dálmine TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:00 Mitre - Olimpo TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:00 Defensores de Belgrano - Platense TYC SPORTS/HD
B Metropolitana
16:00 Colegiales - Def. Unidos TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:00 Talleres - Sacachispas TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:00 Flandria - UAI Urquiza TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:00 Comunicaciones - Alte. Brown TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:00 Dep. Español - San Telmo TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:00 JJ. Urquiza - San Miguel TYC SPORTS PLAY
Eliminatoria Eurocopa 2020
11:00 Kazajistán - Rusia 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
11:00 Chipre - Bélgica 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
14:00 Hungría - Croacia 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
16:30 Gales - Eslovaquia 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
16:30 Holanda - Alemania 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
Top Race - Paraná
10:00 Carrera TYC SPORTS/HD
Masters 1000 de Miami
13:00 Tercera ronda ESPN/HD
21:00 Tercera ronda ESPN/HD
NBA
18:00 Denver Nuggets - Indiana Pacers NBA TV
19:00 Charlotte Hornets - Toronto Raptors NBA TV
20:00 Houston Rockets - New Orleans Pelicans NBA TV
21:00 Detroit Pistons - Golden State Warriors NBA TV
22:30 Sacramento Kings - Los Angeles Lakers NBA TV
Liga ACB
15:30 Real Madrid - Barcelona FOX SPORTS 2/HD
Rugby - Premiership de Inglaterra
12:00 Exeter Chiefs - Bath ESPN 3/HD
Rugby - Top 14 de Francia
17:00 LA Rochelle - Toulouse ESPN 3/HD
Premier Boxing Championship
21:00 Lamont Peterson - Sergey Lipinets FOX SPORTS 2/HD
Sudamericano Sub-17
19:00 Argentina - Colombia TYC SPORTS/HD
21:30 Brasil - Uruguay TYC SPORTS PLAY