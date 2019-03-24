Agenda

Estos son los televisados para este domingo

Repasá la agenda con los principales eventos deportivos que serán transmitidos en vivo. Copa Argentina, ascenso, fútbol europeo, tenis y más.

eden hazard jugará hoy su partido número 100 con bélgica.

Virginie Lefour / DPA

Copa Argentina

17:00 Newell's - Villa Mitre (BB) TYC SPORTS/HD

B Nacional

15:00 D. Morón - Nueva Chicago TYC SPORTS/HD

17:00 Gimnasia (J) - Almagro TYC SPORTS PLAY

17:00 Independiente Rivadavia - Ferro TYC SPORTS PLAY

20:00 Agropecuario - Villa Dálmine TYC SPORTS PLAY

21:00 Mitre - Olimpo TYC SPORTS PLAY

21:00 Defensores de Belgrano - Platense TYC SPORTS/HD

B Metropolitana

16:00 Colegiales - Def. Unidos TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:00 Talleres - Sacachispas TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:00 Flandria - UAI Urquiza TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:00 Comunicaciones - Alte. Brown TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:00 Dep. Español - San Telmo TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:00 JJ. Urquiza - San Miguel TYC SPORTS PLAY

Eliminatoria Eurocopa 2020

11:00 Kazajistán - Rusia 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

11:00 Chipre - Bélgica 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

14:00 Hungría - Croacia 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

16:30 Gales - Eslovaquia 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

16:30 Holanda - Alemania 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

Top Race - Paraná

10:00 Carrera TYC SPORTS/HD

Masters 1000 de Miami

13:00 Tercera ronda ESPN/HD

21:00 Tercera ronda ESPN/HD

NBA

18:00 Denver Nuggets - Indiana Pacers NBA TV

19:00 Charlotte Hornets - Toronto Raptors NBA TV

20:00 Houston Rockets - New Orleans Pelicans NBA TV

21:00 Detroit Pistons - Golden State Warriors NBA TV

22:30 Sacramento Kings - Los Angeles Lakers NBA TV

Liga ACB

15:30 Real Madrid - Barcelona FOX SPORTS 2/HD

Rugby - Premiership de Inglaterra

12:00 Exeter Chiefs - Bath ESPN 3/HD

Rugby - Top 14 de Francia

17:00 LA Rochelle - Toulouse ESPN 3/HD

Premier Boxing Championship

21:00 Lamont Peterson - Sergey Lipinets FOX SPORTS 2/HD

Sudamericano Sub-17

19:00 Argentina - Colombia TYC SPORTS/HD

21:30 Brasil - Uruguay TYC SPORTS PLAY

