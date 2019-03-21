Estos son los televisados de este jueves
Repasá la agenda con los televisados del día, con mucho fútbol y el Masters 1000 de Miami como máximos atractivos.
Copa Argentina
18:10 Gimnasia - Defensores de Villa Ramallo TYC SPORTS/HD
20:10 Lanús - Huracán Las Heras TYC SPORTS/HD
Copa Sudamericana
19:00 Montevideo Wanders (URU) - Sport Huancayo (PER) 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
19:00 Antofagasta (CHI) - Fluminense (BRA) 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
21:15 Rionegro Águilas (COL) - Oriente Petrolero (BOL) 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
NBA
20:00 Charlotte Hornets - Minnesota Timberwolves NBA TV
23:00 Sacramento Kings - Dallas Mavericks NBA TV
Liga Argentina de vóley
22:00 Untref - Libertad TYC SPORTS/HD
Eliminatorias Eurocopa
11:50 Kazajistán - Escocia 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
16:30 Holanda - Bielorrusia 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
16:30 Croacia - Azerbaiján 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
16:30 Bélgica - Rusia 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
16:30 Austria - Polonia 614/1614 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
Masters 1000 de Miami
12:00 Primera ronda ESPN
22:00 Primera ronda ESPN