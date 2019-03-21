Agenda

Estos son los televisados de este jueves

Repasá la agenda con los televisados del día, con mucho fútbol y el Masters 1000 de Miami como máximos atractivos.

Huracán las heras enfrenta a lanús por la copa argentina.

Copa Argentina

18:10 Gimnasia - Defensores de Villa Ramallo TYC SPORTS/HD

20:10 Lanús - Huracán Las Heras TYC SPORTS/HD

Copa Sudamericana

19:00 Montevideo Wanders (URU) - Sport Huancayo (PER) 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

19:00 Antofagasta (CHI) - Fluminense (BRA) 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

21:15 Rionegro Águilas (COL) - Oriente Petrolero (BOL) 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

NBA

20:00 Charlotte Hornets - Minnesota Timberwolves NBA TV

23:00 Sacramento Kings - Dallas Mavericks NBA TV

Liga Argentina de vóley

22:00 Untref - Libertad TYC SPORTS/HD

Eliminatorias Eurocopa

11:50 Kazajistán - Escocia 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

16:30 Holanda - Bielorrusia 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

16:30 Croacia - Azerbaiján 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

16:30 Bélgica - Rusia 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

16:30 Austria - Polonia 614/1614 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

Masters 1000 de Miami

12:00 Primera ronda ESPN

22:00 Primera ronda ESPN

