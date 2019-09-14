Agenda

El fútbol ocupa todas las pantallas

La agenda del sábado tendrá como encuentros destacados el de Godoy Cruz ante Argentinos y River cerrando la jornada. Además, habrá Moto Gp y Súper TC2000 en San Juan. 

SUPERLIGA ARGENTINA

13:15 Arsenal - Unión TNT SPORTS

15:30 Central Córdoba - Defensa y Justicia TNT SPORTS

15:30 Godoy Cruz - Argentinos FOX SPORTS 2 / FOX SPORTS PREMIUM

17:45 Colón - San Lorenzo TNT SPORTS

20:00 Huracán - River FOX SPORTS PREMIUM

LIGA DE ESPAÑA

08:00 Real Madrid - Levante ESPN

11:00 Leganés - Villarreal DIRECTV SPORTS 2 / 1612

13:30 Real Sociedad - Atlético de Madrid DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

16:00 Barcelona - Valencia DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

PREMIER LEAGUE

08:30 Liverpool - Newcastle ESPN 2

11:00 Brighton - Burnley

11:00 Manchester United - Leicester City ESPN 2

11:00 Sheffield United - Southampton

11:00 Tottenham - Crystal Palace

11:00 Wolverhampton - Chelsea

13:30 Norwich City - Manchester City ESPN 2

SERIE A

10:00 Fiorentina - Juventus ESPN

13:00 Napoli - Sampdoria

15:45 Inter - Udinese ESPN 3

BUNDESLIGA

10:30 Borussia Dortmund - Bayer Leverkusen FOX SPORTS

10:30 Colonia - Borussia Mönchengladbach FOX SPORTS 2

13:30 Leipzig - Bayern Munich FOX SPORTS 2

LIGUE 1 DE FRANCIA

12:30 PSG - Estrasburgo ESPN

PRIMERA "B"

13:05 Almirante Brown - San Telmo TYC SPORTS

PRIMERA NACIONAL

17:05 Nueva Chicago - Atlanta TYC SPORTS

21:00 Quilmes - All Boys DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

MLS (MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER)

20:30 Philadelphia Union - LAFC ESPN

UFC

21:00 Donald Cerrone - Justin Gaethje FOX SPORTS 2

BOXEO DE PRIMERA

23:00 Kevin Acevedo - Alan Castillo TYC SPORTS

SÚPER TC 2000

15:00 Clasificación TYC SPORTS

MUNDIAL DE BÁSQUET CHINA 2019

09:00 5°/6°: Serbia - República Checa DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610 / TYC SPORTS

MOTO GP - SAN MARINO

09:00 Clasificación ESPN +

EREDIVISIE (LIGA DE HOLANDA)

13:30 Ajax - Heerenveen ESPN 3

