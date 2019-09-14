El fútbol ocupa todas las pantallas
La agenda del sábado tendrá como encuentros destacados el de Godoy Cruz ante Argentinos y River cerrando la jornada. Además, habrá Moto Gp y Súper TC2000 en San Juan.
SUPERLIGA ARGENTINA
13:15 Arsenal - Unión TNT SPORTS
15:30 Central Córdoba - Defensa y Justicia TNT SPORTS
15:30 Godoy Cruz - Argentinos FOX SPORTS 2 / FOX SPORTS PREMIUM
17:45 Colón - San Lorenzo TNT SPORTS
20:00 Huracán - River FOX SPORTS PREMIUM
LIGA DE ESPAÑA
08:00 Real Madrid - Levante ESPN
11:00 Leganés - Villarreal DIRECTV SPORTS 2 / 1612
13:30 Real Sociedad - Atlético de Madrid DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
16:00 Barcelona - Valencia DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
PREMIER LEAGUE
08:30 Liverpool - Newcastle ESPN 2
11:00 Brighton - Burnley
11:00 Manchester United - Leicester City ESPN 2
11:00 Sheffield United - Southampton
11:00 Tottenham - Crystal Palace
11:00 Wolverhampton - Chelsea
13:30 Norwich City - Manchester City ESPN 2
SERIE A
10:00 Fiorentina - Juventus ESPN
13:00 Napoli - Sampdoria
15:45 Inter - Udinese ESPN 3
BUNDESLIGA
10:30 Borussia Dortmund - Bayer Leverkusen FOX SPORTS
10:30 Colonia - Borussia Mönchengladbach FOX SPORTS 2
13:30 Leipzig - Bayern Munich FOX SPORTS 2
LIGUE 1 DE FRANCIA
12:30 PSG - Estrasburgo ESPN
PRIMERA "B"
13:05 Almirante Brown - San Telmo TYC SPORTS
PRIMERA NACIONAL
17:05 Nueva Chicago - Atlanta TYC SPORTS
21:00 Quilmes - All Boys DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
MLS (MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER)
20:30 Philadelphia Union - LAFC ESPN
UFC
21:00 Donald Cerrone - Justin Gaethje FOX SPORTS 2
BOXEO DE PRIMERA
23:00 Kevin Acevedo - Alan Castillo TYC SPORTS
SÚPER TC 2000
15:00 Clasificación TYC SPORTS
MUNDIAL DE BÁSQUET CHINA 2019
09:00 5°/6°: Serbia - República Checa DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610 / TYC SPORTS
MOTO GP - SAN MARINO
09:00 Clasificación ESPN +
EREDIVISIE (LIGA DE HOLANDA)
13:30 Ajax - Heerenveen ESPN 3