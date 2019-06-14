Agenda

Agenda de TV de un viernes de copas

El partido inaugural de la Copa América y la segunda presentación de la Selección en el Mundial femenino se robarán las miradas del día. Repasá la agenda deportiva.

Tras igualar ante Japón, Argentina enfrentará a Inglaterra.

FIFA

Copa América Brasil 2019

20:00 Ceremonia de apertura 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS - TV PUBLICA/HD

21:30 Brasil - Bolivia 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS - TV PUBLICA/HD

Mundial femenino Francia 2019

10:00 Japón - Escocia 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

13:00 Jamaica - Italia 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

16:00 Argentina - Inglaterra 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS - TV PUBLICA/HD

Vóley masculino - Nations League

12:00 Argentina - Estados Unidos TYC SPORTS/HD

Golf - US Open

16:00 Primera ronda ESPN/HD

Super Rugby

19:10 Jaguares - Sunwolves ESPN 2/HD

LNB - Playoffs

21:30 Semifinal: Ferro (0) - San Lorenzo (2) TYC SPORTS/HD

Mundial Sub-20 Polonia 2019 - Tercer puesto

15:30 Italia - Ecuador 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

