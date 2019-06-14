Agenda de TV de un viernes de copas
El partido inaugural de la Copa América y la segunda presentación de la Selección en el Mundial femenino se robarán las miradas del día. Repasá la agenda deportiva.
Copa América Brasil 2019
20:00 Ceremonia de apertura 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS - TV PUBLICA/HD
21:30 Brasil - Bolivia 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS - TV PUBLICA/HD
Mundial femenino Francia 2019
10:00 Japón - Escocia 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
13:00 Jamaica - Italia 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
16:00 Argentina - Inglaterra 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS - TV PUBLICA/HD
Vóley masculino - Nations League
12:00 Argentina - Estados Unidos TYC SPORTS/HD
Golf - US Open
16:00 Primera ronda ESPN/HD
Super Rugby
19:10 Jaguares - Sunwolves ESPN 2/HD
LNB - Playoffs
21:30 Semifinal: Ferro (0) - San Lorenzo (2) TYC SPORTS/HD
Mundial Sub-20 Polonia 2019 - Tercer puesto
15:30 Italia - Ecuador 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
