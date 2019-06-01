Agenda de los televisados del sábado
Roland Garros y final Champions League figuran entre los eventos deportivos más destacados de la jornada. Horario y TV.
SÁBADO 1
UEFA Champions League - FINAL
16.00: Liverpool - Tottenham (ESPN / FOX SPORTS).
Roland Garros
09.30: Juan Martín del Potro - Jordan Thompson (Aus) (ESPN).
Primera "B" Nacional - Final Reducido
19.00: Central Córdoba (SdE) - Sarmiento (J) (TYC SPORTS).
Primera "B" Metropolitana - Semifinal Reducido
13.05: San Telmo (1) - Colegiales (0) (TYC SPORTS).
UFC
14.00: Alexander Gustafsson - Anthony Smith (FOX SPORTS 3).