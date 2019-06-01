Agenda deportiva

Agenda de los televisados del sábado

Roland Garros y final Champions League figuran entre los eventos deportivos más destacados de la jornada. Horario y TV. 

Juan Martín Del Potro.

ATP TOUR

SÁBADO 1

UEFA Champions League - FINAL

16.00: Liverpool - Tottenham (ESPN / FOX SPORTS).

Roland Garros

09.30: Juan Martín del Potro - Jordan Thompson (Aus) (ESPN).

Primera "B" Nacional - Final Reducido

19.00: Central Córdoba (SdE) - Sarmiento (J) (TYC SPORTS).

Primera "B" Metropolitana - Semifinal Reducido

13.05: San Telmo (1) - Colegiales (0) (TYC SPORTS).

UFC

14.00: Alexander Gustafsson - Anthony Smith (FOX SPORTS 3).

