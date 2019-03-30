Agenda de los televisados del sábado
Superliga, fútbol europeo y automovilismo figuran entre los eventos deportivos más destacados de la jornada. Horarios y TV.
SUPERLIGA ARGENTINA
13:15 San Lorenzo - Gimnasia ,Fox Sports Premium
15:30 Godoy Cruz - Patronato ,TNT SPORTS
17:45 Independiente - Vélez ,Fox Sports Premium
20:00 Talleres - River ,TNT Sports
LIGA DE ESPAÑA
09:00 Getafe - Leganés ,610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
12:00 Barcelona - Espanyol ,610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
CANAL 8/EVENTOS HD 600 CABLEVISION,14:30 Celta - Villarreal
610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS,
16:30 Alavés - Atlético de Madrid ,ESPN 2/HD
PREMIER LEAGUE
09:30 Fulham - Manchester City ,ESPN 2/HD
11:30 Manchester United - Watford ,ESPN 2/HD
12:00 Brighton - Southampton ,612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
12:00 Burnley - Wolverhampton
12:00 Crystal Palace - Huddersfield Town ,614/1614 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
12:00 Leicester City - Bournemouth ,613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
14:30 West Ham - Everton ,ESPN 3/HD
SERIE A
14:00 Juventus - Empoli ,ESPN 2/HD
16:30 Sampdoria - Milan ,ESPN 3/HD
PRIMERA B NACIONAL
13:00 Los Andes - Temperley ,TYC SPORTS/HD
15:05 Chicago - Independiente Rivadavia ,TYC SPORTS/HD
17:05 Villa Dálmine - Arsenal ,TYC SPORTS/HD
BUNDESLIGA
11:30 Friburgo - Bayern Munich ,FOX SPORTS/HD
TOP 12 DE LA URBA
13:40 Alumni - CASI ,627/1627 HD DIRECTV (ESPN EXTRA)
15:35 Belgrano Athletic - Hindú ,627/1627 HD DIRECTV (ESPN EXTRA)
NBA
21:00 Philadelphia 76ers - Minnesota Timberwolves ,ESPN
F1 BAHREIN
12:00 Clasificación ,FOX SPORTS 3/HD
MOTO GP ARGENTINA
12:30 Clasificación ,ESPN
13:25 Clasificación ,ESPN
14:15 Clasificación ,ESPN
SUPER RUGBY
18:40 Jaguares - Chiefs ,ESPN/HD
SUDAMERICANO SUB-17
21:30 Argentina - Brasil ,TYC SPORTS/HD