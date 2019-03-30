Agenda deportiva

Agenda de los televisados del sábado

Superliga, fútbol europeo y automovilismo figuran entre los eventos deportivos más destacados de la jornada. Horarios y TV. 

sección deportes

agenda deportiva

SUPERLIGA ARGENTINA

13:15 San Lorenzo - Gimnasia ,Fox Sports Premium

15:30 Godoy Cruz - Patronato ,TNT SPORTS

17:45 Independiente - Vélez ,Fox Sports Premium

20:00 Talleres - River ,TNT Sports

LIGA DE ESPAÑA

09:00 Getafe - Leganés ,610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

12:00 Barcelona - Espanyol ,610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

CANAL 8/EVENTOS HD 600 CABLEVISION,14:30 Celta - Villarreal

610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS,

16:30 Alavés - Atlético de Madrid ,ESPN 2/HD

PREMIER LEAGUE

09:30 Fulham - Manchester City ,ESPN 2/HD

11:30 Manchester United - Watford ,ESPN 2/HD

12:00 Brighton - Southampton ,612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

12:00 Burnley - Wolverhampton

12:00 Crystal Palace - Huddersfield Town ,614/1614 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

12:00 Leicester City - Bournemouth ,613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

14:30 West Ham - Everton ,ESPN 3/HD

SERIE A

14:00 Juventus - Empoli ,ESPN 2/HD

16:30 Sampdoria - Milan ,ESPN 3/HD

PRIMERA B NACIONAL

13:00 Los Andes - Temperley ,TYC SPORTS/HD

15:05 Chicago - Independiente Rivadavia ,TYC SPORTS/HD

17:05 Villa Dálmine - Arsenal ,TYC SPORTS/HD

BUNDESLIGA

11:30 Friburgo - Bayern Munich ,FOX SPORTS/HD

TOP 12 DE LA URBA

13:40 Alumni - CASI ,627/1627 HD DIRECTV (ESPN EXTRA)

15:35 Belgrano Athletic - Hindú ,627/1627 HD DIRECTV (ESPN EXTRA)

NBA

21:00 Philadelphia 76ers - Minnesota Timberwolves ,ESPN

F1 BAHREIN

12:00 Clasificación ,FOX SPORTS 3/HD

MOTO GP ARGENTINA

12:30 Clasificación ,ESPN

13:25 Clasificación ,ESPN

14:15 Clasificación ,ESPN

SUPER RUGBY

18:40 Jaguares - Chiefs ,ESPN/HD

SUDAMERICANO SUB-17

21:30 Argentina - Brasil ,TYC SPORTS/HD

Temas

