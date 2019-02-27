Agenda deportiva

Agenda de los televisados del miércoles

Real Madrid-Barcelona, Copa Sudamericana, Copa Libertadores y fútbol europeo figuran entre los principales eventos deportivos de la jornada. Horario y TV. 

Los televisados del jueves

COPA ARGENTINA

17:10 Banfield - Juventud Unida (ER) ,TYC SPORTS PLAY,TYC SPORTS/HD

CONMEBOL LIBERTADORES

19:15 Palestino - Talleres ,FOX SPORTS 2/HD

21:30 Atlético Mineiro - Defensor Sporting ,FOX SPORTS/HD

CONMEBOL SUDAMERICANA

19:15 Monagas - Royal Pari, 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

21:30 Racing - Corinthians ,610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

COPA DEL REY

17:00 Real Madrid - Barcelona ,610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

16:45 Arsenal - Bournemouth

16:45 Southampton - Fulham 614/1614 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

17:00 Manchester City - West Ham ESPN 2/HD

17:00 Crystal Palace - Manchester United ESPN/HD

17:00 Chelsea - Tottenham, 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

17:00 Liverpool - Watford ,612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

COPPA ITALIA

17:00 Fiorentina - Atalanta 615/1615 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

NBA

22:00 Portland Trail Blazers - Boston Celtics ESPN/HD

23:00 Utah Jazz - Los Angeles Clippers NBA TV

ATP 500 - DUBAI

12:00 Primera/segunda ronda ESPN/HD

