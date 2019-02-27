Agenda de los televisados del miércoles
Real Madrid-Barcelona, Copa Sudamericana, Copa Libertadores y fútbol europeo figuran entre los principales eventos deportivos de la jornada. Horario y TV.
COPA ARGENTINA
17:10 Banfield - Juventud Unida (ER) ,TYC SPORTS PLAY,TYC SPORTS/HD
CONMEBOL LIBERTADORES
19:15 Palestino - Talleres ,FOX SPORTS 2/HD
21:30 Atlético Mineiro - Defensor Sporting ,FOX SPORTS/HD
CONMEBOL SUDAMERICANA
19:15 Monagas - Royal Pari, 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
21:30 Racing - Corinthians ,610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
COPA DEL REY
17:00 Real Madrid - Barcelona ,610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
PREMIER LEAGUE
16:45 Arsenal - Bournemouth
16:45 Southampton - Fulham 614/1614 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
17:00 Manchester City - West Ham ESPN 2/HD
17:00 Crystal Palace - Manchester United ESPN/HD
17:00 Chelsea - Tottenham, 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
17:00 Liverpool - Watford ,612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
COPPA ITALIA
17:00 Fiorentina - Atalanta 615/1615 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
NBA
22:00 Portland Trail Blazers - Boston Celtics ESPN/HD
23:00 Utah Jazz - Los Angeles Clippers NBA TV
ATP 500 - DUBAI
12:00 Primera/segunda ronda ESPN/HD