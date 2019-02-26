Agenda de los televisados del martes
Mucho fútbol y NBA figuran entre los eventos deportivos más destacados de la jornada. Horarios y TV.
COPA ARGENTINA
21:10 Rosario Central - Sol de Mayo (RN), TYC SPORTS PLAY, TYC SPORTS/HD
CONMEBOL LIBERTADORES
21:30 Caracas - Melgar ,FOX SPORTS/HD
CONMEBOL SUDAMERICANA
19:15 Santos - River Plate (Uru) 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
21:30 Fluminense - Antofagasta 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
PREMIER LEAGUE
16:45 Cardiff City - Everton 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
16:45 Huddersfield - Wolverhampton 614/1614 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
16:45 Leicester City - Brighton ESPN 3/HD
COPPA ITALIA
17:00 Lazio - Milan 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
PRIMERA B METROPOLITANA
17:00 Barracas Central - Deportivo Riestra 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
NBA
22:00 Toronto Raptors - Boston Celtics 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS