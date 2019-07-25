Agenda de los televisados del jueves
Fútbol y tenis figuran entre los eventos deportivos más destacados de la jornada. Horarios y TV.
CONMEBOL LIBERTADORES - OCTAVOS DE FINAL
21:30 Gremio - Libertad , FOX SPORTS
CONMEBOL SUDAMERICANA - OCTAVOS DE FINAL
21:30 Independiente - U. Católica (Ecu) ,DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
ESPN 2
21:30 Corinthians (Bra) - Wanderers (Uru) ,DIRECTV SPORTS + / 1613
INTERNATIONAL CHAMPIONS CUP
08:30 Tottenham - Manchester United ,DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
JUEGOS PANAMERICANOS LIMA 2019
10:00 Actividad TYC SPORTS, TYC SPORTS PLAY
20:00 Handball Femenino: Argentina - Perú ,TYC SPORTS
TYC SPORTS PLAY
CICLISMO - TOUR DE FRANCE
09:00 Etapa 18 ,ESPN 3
ATP 500 - HAMBURGO
10:50 Tercera ronda ,ESPN
10:50 Ronda 2: Alexander Zverev - Federico Delbonis ,ESPN, ESPN PLAY