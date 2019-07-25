Agenda deportiva

Agenda de los televisados del jueves

Fútbol y tenis figuran entre los eventos deportivos más destacados de la jornada. Horarios y TV. 

sección deportes

Mucho para ver este viernes

CONMEBOL LIBERTADORES - OCTAVOS DE FINAL

21:30 Gremio - Libertad , FOX SPORTS

CONMEBOL SUDAMERICANA - OCTAVOS DE FINAL

21:30 Independiente - U. Católica (Ecu) ,DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

ESPN 2

21:30 Corinthians (Bra) - Wanderers (Uru) ,DIRECTV SPORTS + / 1613

INTERNATIONAL CHAMPIONS CUP

08:30 Tottenham - Manchester United ,DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

JUEGOS PANAMERICANOS LIMA 2019

10:00 Actividad TYC SPORTS, TYC SPORTS PLAY

20:00 Handball Femenino: Argentina - Perú ,TYC SPORTS

TYC SPORTS PLAY

CICLISMO - TOUR DE FRANCE

09:00 Etapa 18 ,ESPN 3

ATP 500 - HAMBURGO

10:50 Tercera ronda ,ESPN

10:50 Ronda 2: Alexander Zverev - Federico Delbonis ,ESPN, ESPN PLAY

