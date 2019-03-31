Agenda de los televisados del domingo
Superliga, Fútbol europeo y automovilismo figuran entre los eventos deportivos más destacados de la jornada. Horario y TV.
SUPERLIGA ARGENTINA
11:00 Atlético Tucumán - Aldosivi ,Fox Sports Premium
13:15 Argentinos - Rosario Central ,Fox Sports Premium
13:15 Lanús - Belgrano ,TNT SPORTS
18:10 Defensa y Justicia - Unión ,Fox Sports Premium
18:10 Tigre - Racing ,TNT Sports
LIGA DE ESPAÑA
07:00 Levante - Eibar ,ESPN/HD
09:00 Rayo Vallecano - Betis ,ESPN/HD
11:15 Sevilla - Valencia ,610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
13:30 Real Valladolid - Real Sociedad
15:45 Real Madrid - Huesca ,ESPN 3/HD
PREMIER LEAGUE
10:05 Cardiff City - Chelsea ,613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
12:30 Liverpool - Tottenham ,613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
SERIE A
07:30 Parma - Atalanta ,ESPN 2/HD
10:00 Roma - Napoli ,ESPN 2/HD
PRIMERA B NACIONAL
15:00 Ferro - Quilmes ,610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
LIGUE 1 DE FRANCIA
08:55 Nantes - Lille ,612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
16:00 Toulouse - PSG ,ESPN/HD
MOTO GP ARGENTINA
11:30 Carrera ,ESPN/HD
F1 BAHREIN
12:00 Carrera ,Fox Premium Action / HD
ATP 1000 - MIAMI
14:00 Final ,ESPN 2/HD
HOCKEY FEMENINO: FIH PRO LEAGUE
15:20 Argentina - China ,ESPN +