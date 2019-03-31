Agenda deportiva

Agenda de los televisados del domingo

Superliga, Fútbol europeo y automovilismo figuran entre los eventos deportivos más destacados de la jornada. Horario y TV. 

Los televisados del jueves

SUPERLIGA ARGENTINA

11:00 Atlético Tucumán - Aldosivi ,Fox Sports Premium

13:15 Argentinos - Rosario Central ,Fox Sports Premium

13:15 Lanús - Belgrano ,TNT SPORTS

18:10 Defensa y Justicia - Unión ,Fox Sports Premium

18:10 Tigre - Racing ,TNT Sports

LIGA DE ESPAÑA

07:00 Levante - Eibar ,ESPN/HD

09:00 Rayo Vallecano - Betis ,ESPN/HD

11:15 Sevilla - Valencia ,610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

13:30 Real Valladolid - Real Sociedad

15:45 Real Madrid - Huesca ,ESPN 3/HD

PREMIER LEAGUE

10:05 Cardiff City - Chelsea ,613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

12:30 Liverpool - Tottenham ,613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

SERIE A

07:30 Parma - Atalanta ,ESPN 2/HD

10:00 Roma - Napoli ,ESPN 2/HD

PRIMERA B NACIONAL

15:00 Ferro - Quilmes ,610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

LIGUE 1 DE FRANCIA

08:55 Nantes - Lille ,612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

16:00 Toulouse - PSG ,ESPN/HD

MOTO GP ARGENTINA

11:30 Carrera ,ESPN/HD

F1 BAHREIN

12:00 Carrera ,Fox Premium Action / HD

ATP 1000 - MIAMI

14:00 Final ,ESPN 2/HD

HOCKEY FEMENINO: FIH PRO LEAGUE

15:20 Argentina - China ,ESPN +

