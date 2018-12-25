Horarios y TV del "Christmas Day" de la NBA
El mejor básquet del mundo será el único que tendrá actividad en esta jornada navideña y, como es tradición, lo hará con varios partidos más que interesantes. Repasá la agenda y no te pierdas ninguno.
14:00 New York Knicks - Milwaukee Bucks NBA TV
"Giannis on the loose!"— NBA (@NBA) 25 de diciembre de 2018
��: #FearTheDeer x #NewYorkForever
����: #NBAXmas 12/25
⏰: 12:00pm/et ��: ESPN pic.twitter.com/UbALDP6oFB
17:00 Houston Rockets - Oklahoma City Thunder ESPN/HD
The last two #KiaMVP winners headline our @OKCThunder/@HoustonRockets Christmas day action!— NBA (@NBA) 25 de diciembre de 2018
��: #ThunderUp x #Rockets
����: #NBAXmas 12/25
⏰: 3:00pm/et ��: ABC pic.twitter.com/HqAbUoMstj
19:30 Boston Celtics - Philadephia 76ers ESPN/HD
Ahead of Tuesday's #NBAXmas action, we showcase @JoelEmbiid's journey to the @Sixers!— NBA (@NBA) 25 de diciembre de 2018
��: #HereTheyCome x #CUsRise
����: #NBAXmas 12/25
⏰: 5:30pm/et ��: ABC pic.twitter.com/9rrNYXfzwo
22:00 Golden State Warriors - Los Angeles Lakers ESPN/HD
�� the BEST of @KingJames with the @Lakers!— NBA (@NBA) 25 de diciembre de 2018
��: #LakeShow x #DubNation
����: #NBAXmas 12/25
⏰: 8:00pm/et ��: ABC/ESPN pic.twitter.com/QtKTjvieqy
00:30 Utah Jazz - Portland Trail Blazers ESPN/HD
��️ @spidadmitchell is on the scene!— NBA (@NBA) 25 de diciembre de 2018
��: #RipCity x #TeamIsEverything
����: #NBAXmas 12/25
⏰: 10:30pm/et ��: ESPN pic.twitter.com/b442x8z0R0