Deportes

Horarios y TV del "Christmas Day" de la NBA

El mejor básquet del mundo será el único que tendrá actividad en esta jornada navideña y, como es tradición, lo hará con varios partidos más que interesantes. Repasá la agenda y no te pierdas ninguno.

Avatar del

Sección Deportes

Horarios y TV del "Christmas Day" de la NBA(NBA)

Horarios y TV del "Christmas Day" de la NBA | NBA

14:00    New York Knicks - Milwaukee Bucks NBA TV

17:00    Houston Rockets - Oklahoma City Thunder ESPN/HD

19:30    Boston Celtics - Philadephia 76ers ESPN/HD

22:00    Golden State Warriors - Los Angeles Lakers ESPN/HD

00:30    Utah Jazz - Portland Trail Blazers ESPN/HD

Temas
  • Agenda