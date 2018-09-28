Estos son los televisados para este viernes
Dos partidos abren la séptima fecha de la Superliga, con las presentaciones de Independiente y River. Además, fútbol europeo, ascenso, básquet nacional y las prácticas de la Fórmula 1 en Rusia se destacan en la agenda.
Superliga
18:45 Independiente - Tigre FOX PREMIUM
21:15 Lanús - River FOX PREMIUM
La Liga
16:00 Rayo Vallecano - Espanyol
B Nacional
15:30 Almagro - Sarmiento (J) TYC SPORTS PLAY-TYC SPORTS/HD
21:00 Atlético Rafaela - Nueva Chicago TYC SPORTS PLAY
Bundesliga
15:30 Hertha Berlin - Bayern Munich FOX SPORTS 2/HD
Ligue 1
15:45 Saint Etienne - Mónaco ESPN 3/HD
B Metropolitana
15:30 Defensores Unidos - Almirante Brown TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Español - UAI Urquiza TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 JJ Urquiza - Sacachispas TYC SPORTS PLAY
Fórmula 1 - Rusia
05:00 Práctica 1 FOX SPORTS 3/HD
09:00 Práctica 2 FOX SPORTS 3/HD
Segunda División inglesa
15:30 Sheffield United - Leeds United ESPN/HD
MLB
20:00 New York Yankees - Boston Red Sox ESPN 3/HD
Súper 20
20:50 Comunicaciones - Regatas 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
21:00 Ferro - Obras TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:00 Quilmes - Argentino (J) TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:30 Libertad - C. Olímpico TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:30 Comunicaciones - Regatas TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:30 Gimnasia - Bahía Basket TYC SPORTS PLAY
Kick boxing - WGP
22:00 Super 8 Challenger FOX SPORTS 2/HD
Boxeo de Primera
23:00 E. Bermúdez - V. Taborda TYC SPORTS PLAY-TYC SPORTS/HD
WTCC China
23:30 Clasificación Carrera 1 FOX SPORTS 3/HD