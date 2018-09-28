Deportes

Estos son los televisados para este viernes

Dos partidos abren la séptima fecha de la Superliga, con las presentaciones de Independiente y River. Además, fútbol europeo, ascenso, básquet nacional y las prácticas de la Fórmula 1 en Rusia se destacan en la agenda.

El Leeds de Bielsa visita al Sheffield United.

Superliga

18:45 Independiente - Tigre FOX PREMIUM
21:15 Lanús - River FOX PREMIUM

La Liga

16:00 Rayo Vallecano - Espanyol

B Nacional

15:30 Almagro - Sarmiento (J) TYC SPORTS PLAY-TYC SPORTS/HD
21:00 Atlético Rafaela - Nueva Chicago TYC SPORTS PLAY

Bundesliga

15:30 Hertha Berlin - Bayern Munich FOX SPORTS 2/HD

Ligue 1

15:45 Saint Etienne - Mónaco ESPN 3/HD

B Metropolitana

15:30 Defensores Unidos - Almirante Brown TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Español - UAI Urquiza TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 JJ Urquiza - Sacachispas TYC SPORTS PLAY

Fórmula 1 - Rusia

05:00 Práctica 1 FOX SPORTS 3/HD
09:00 Práctica 2 FOX SPORTS 3/HD

Segunda División inglesa

15:30 Sheffield United - Leeds United ESPN/HD

MLB

20:00 New York Yankees - Boston Red Sox ESPN 3/HD

Súper 20

20:50 Comunicaciones - Regatas 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
21:00 Ferro - Obras TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:00 Quilmes - Argentino (J) TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:30 Libertad - C. Olímpico TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:30 Comunicaciones - Regatas TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:30 Gimnasia - Bahía Basket TYC SPORTS PLAY

Kick boxing - WGP

22:00 Super 8 Challenger FOX SPORTS 2/HD

Boxeo de Primera

23:00 E. Bermúdez - V. Taborda TYC SPORTS PLAY-TYC SPORTS/HD

WTCC China

23:30 Clasificación Carrera 1 FOX SPORTS 3/HD

