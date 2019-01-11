Estos son los televisados del día
Repasá la agenda de los televisados para este viernes, en el que comenzará el fútbol de verano. Además, debuta Argentina en el Mundial de handball, hay fútbol en Europa, NBA, tenis y más.
Fútbol de verano
22:10 San Martín (T) - Talleres FOX SPORTS PREMIUM
Liga de España
17:00 Rayo Vallecano - Celta ESPN/HD
Ligue 1
16:45 Lyon - Reims ESPN 3/HD
NBA
21:00 Washington Wizards - Milwaukee Bucks NBA TV
21:30 Indiana Pacers - New York Knicks ESPN/HD
ATP 250 de Auckland
22:30 Final: Norrie - Sandgren 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
ATP 250 de Sydney
06:30 Semifinal: Simon - De Miñaur ESPN 2/HD
Mundial de Handball Alemania/Dinamarca 2019
13:50 Argentina - Hungría TV PÚBLICA/HD - 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
Básquet - Euroliga
14:00 CSKA Moscú - Maccabi Fox 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
Amistoso
21:30 Millonarios - Deportivo Cali FOX SPORTS/HD
Boxeo de Primera
22:00 Walter Sequeira - Facundo Galovar TYC SPORTS/HD