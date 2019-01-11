Deportes

Estos son los televisados del día

Repasá la agenda de los televisados para este viernes, en el que comenzará el fútbol de verano. Además, debuta Argentina en el Mundial de handball, hay fútbol en Europa, NBA, tenis y más.

Fútbol de verano

22:10    San Martín (T) - Talleres    FOX SPORTS PREMIUM

Liga de España

17:00    Rayo Vallecano - Celta    ESPN/HD

Ligue 1

16:45    Lyon - Reims    ESPN 3/HD

NBA

21:00    Washington Wizards - Milwaukee Bucks    NBA TV
21:30    Indiana Pacers - New York Knicks    ESPN/HD

ATP 250 de Auckland

22:30    Final: Norrie - Sandgren    612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

ATP 250 de Sydney

06:30    Semifinal: Simon - De Miñaur    ESPN 2/HD

Mundial de Handball Alemania/Dinamarca 2019

13:50    Argentina - Hungría    TV PÚBLICA/HD - 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

Básquet - Euroliga

14:00    CSKA Moscú - Maccabi Fox    612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

Amistoso

21:30    Millonarios - Deportivo Cali    FOX SPORTS/HD

Boxeo de Primera

22:00    Walter Sequeira - Facundo Galovar    TYC SPORTS/HD
 

