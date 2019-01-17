Estos son los televisados de este jueves
Repasá la agenda de los televisados del día, con mucho fútbol, la definición del Dakar y el duelo de Los Gladiadores ante Qatar en el Mundial de handball. Además, Abierto de Australia, NBA y más.
Copa del Rey
15:30 Real Sociedad - Real Betis 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
16:30 Espanyol - Villarreal 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
17:30 Barcelona - Levante 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
NBA
21:00 Indiana Pacers - Philadelphia 76ers 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
21:00 Charlotte Hornets - Sacramento Kings NBA TV
23:30 Oklahoma City Thunder - Los Angeles Lakers 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
Liga Argentina de vóley
21:30 Untref - River TYC SPORTS/HD
Abierto de Australia
05:00 Segunda ronda ESPN 2/HD-ESPN/HD
21:00 Tercera ronda ESPN 2/HD-ESPN/HD
Rally Dakar
13:00 Llegada FOX SPORTS/HD
14:00 Día 10: Pisco-Lima FOX SPORTS/HD
18:30 Podio FOX SPORTS 2/HD
Mundial de handball Alemania-Dinamarca 2019
11:00 Chile - Arabia Saudita 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
14:00 Argentina - Qatar 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS-TV PUBLICA/HD
Euroliga
16:00 Olympiacos - Khimki 615/1615 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
Golf
17:00 La Romana República Dominicana Primera ronda ESPN/HD
Sudamericano Sub 20
17:10 Venezuela - Colombia TYC SPORTS/HD
19:30 Chile - Bolivia TYC SPORTS/HD
Amistoso
21:00 Independiente Santa Fe - Atl. Nacional (Med) FOX SPORTS/HD