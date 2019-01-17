Deportes

Estos son los televisados de este jueves

Repasá la agenda de los televisados del día, con mucho fútbol, la definición del Dakar y el duelo de Los Gladiadores ante Qatar en el Mundial de handball. Además, Abierto de Australia, NBA y más.

Sección Deportes

Copa del Rey

15:30    Real Sociedad - Real Betis    610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
16:30    Espanyol - Villarreal    612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
17:30    Barcelona - Levante    610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

NBA

21:00    Indiana Pacers - Philadelphia 76ers    612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
21:00    Charlotte Hornets - Sacramento Kings    NBA TV
23:30    Oklahoma City Thunder - Los Angeles Lakers    612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

Liga Argentina de vóley

21:30    Untref - River    TYC SPORTS/HD

Abierto de Australia

05:00    Segunda ronda    ESPN 2/HD-ESPN/HD
21:00    Tercera ronda    ESPN 2/HD-ESPN/HD

Rally Dakar

13:00    Llegada    FOX SPORTS/HD
14:00    Día 10: Pisco-Lima    FOX SPORTS/HD
18:30    Podio    FOX SPORTS 2/HD

Mundial de handball Alemania-Dinamarca 2019

11:00    Chile - Arabia Saudita    612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
14:00    Argentina - Qatar    610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS-TV PUBLICA/HD

Euroliga

16:00    Olympiacos - Khimki    615/1615 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

Golf

17:00    La Romana República Dominicana Primera ronda    ESPN/HD

Sudamericano Sub 20

17:10    Venezuela - Colombia    TYC SPORTS/HD
19:30    Chile - Bolivia    TYC SPORTS/HD

Amistoso

21:00    Independiente Santa Fe - Atl. Nacional (Med)    FOX SPORTS/HD
 

