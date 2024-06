Un gigante de Europa se lleva una joya de Boca por ¡18 millones de dólares!

uD83DuDD35uD83CuDDE6uD83CuDDF7 More on Aaron Anselmino story. Chelsea will pay less than $25m clause but Boca Juniors are expected to keep the player on loan, 6 months or one year.



This is the final detail being negotiated, then time to book medical for 2005 born CB.



Anselmino will sign until June 2030. pic.twitter.com/1APpvtNQp8