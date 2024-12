El anuncio de Williams tras las primeras vueltas de Carlos Sainz en el auto que dejó Colapinto

Williams Racing is pleased to announce a new multi-year partnership with Santander that will begin in 2025 uD83CuDDEAuD83CuDDF8



The FW46 will feature @bancosantander branding for this week's end-of-season Abu Dhabi test, where Carlos Sainz will take the wheel for the first time uD83DuDE4C uD83CuDF36?