¿Y ahora? La particular oferta que Manchester City le hará a River por el Diablito Echeverri

uD83DuDEA8uD83DuDD35 Understand Manchester City are advancing to final stages of Claudio Echeverri deal, contacts taking place even today.



uD83CuDDE6uD83CuDDF7 Plan to structure deal together with River Plate same as for Julián Álvarez — Echeverri will stay on loan.



